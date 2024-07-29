Hospital Gowns Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital gowns market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.92 billion in 2023 to $5.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infection control and hygiene, hospital-acquired infections, patient rights and comfort, disposable gowns, and aseptic techniques.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hospital gowns market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes, healthcare infrastructure development, enhanced comfort and design, emerging infectious disease threats and consumer awareness and advocacy.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hospital Gowns Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15823&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Gowns Market

The growing number of hospital admissions is expected to propel the growth of the hospital gown market going forward. Hospital admissions refer to the process of a patient being admitted to a hospital for medical care or treatment. Hospital admissions are growing due to population growth, aging demographics, advancements in medical technology leading to more complex treatments, and higher rates of chronic illnesses requiring hospitalization. Hospital gowns aid hospital admissions by providing infection control, ease of access for medical examinations, patient comfort, and operational efficiency, ensuring high safety and hygiene standards.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-gowns-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hospital gowns market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Aramark Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc.

Major companies operating in the hospital gowns market are developing modest hospital gowns to enhance patient comfort and dignity during hospital stays. Modest hospital gowns are medical garments designed with enhanced coverage to maintain patients' dignity and privacy, particularly in diverse cultural and social contexts where modesty is important.

Segments:

1) By Type: Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns

2) By Usability: Disposable, Reusable

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Sales

4) By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinic, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hospital gowns market in 2023. Asia-Pacificis expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hospital gowns market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hospital Gowns Market Definition

Hospital gowns are specialized garments worn by patients and healthcare professionals in medical settings. They are designed to provide comfort, ease of access for medical examinations and procedures, and maintain hygiene standards. These gowns are crucial for maintaining hygiene, safety, and comfort in medical settings, supporting both patient care and healthcare worker protection.

Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospital Gowns Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital gowns market size, hospital gowns market drivers and trends, hospital gowns market major players, hospital gowns competitors' revenues, hospital gowns market positioning, and hospital gowns market growth across geographies. The hospital gowns market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-information-system-global-market-report

Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-outsourcing-global-market-report

Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-asset-tracking-and-inventory-management-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293