Global Rituximab Biosimilars Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rituximab biosimilars market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.66 billion in 2023 to $3.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure, increase in biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, low cost of biosimilars, and emerging markets growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rituximab biosimilars market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, increase in healthcare access, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Rituximab Biosimilars Market

The rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the rituximab biosimilars market. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or lymphoma, is cancer that starts in white blood cells, and lymphocytes that are part of the body’s immune system.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rituximab biosimilars market include Teva/Cellitron, Novartis AG, Pfizer, BIOCAD, Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., Sandoz, Innovent Biologics Inc., Sinocelltech, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Drugs Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Reliance Life Sciences India.

Major companies operating in the rituximab biosimilars market are focused on developing an FDA-approved rituximab biosimilar to gain a competitive edge in the market. A biosimilar to rituximab, approved by the FDA, is utilized for the treatment of certain immune-related conditions and malignancies.

Segments:

1) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Molecular Type

2) By Application: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Mail Order

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the rituximab biosimilars market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the rituximab biosimilars market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the rituximab biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rituximab Biosimilars Market Definition

Rituximab biosimilar refers to a chimeric monoclonal antibody that is directed against the immune system's B cell-specific protein CD20. Rituximab kills B cells, making it useful for treating conditions where there are too many, too active, or otherwise abnormal B cells.

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rituximab biosimilars market size, rituximab biosimilars market drivers and trends, rituximab biosimilars market major players, rituximab biosimilars competitors' revenues, rituximab biosimilars market positioning, and rituximab biosimilars market growth across geographies. The rituximab biosimilars market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

