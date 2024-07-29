CHIZ URGES IMMEDIATE CLEANUP TO PREVENT DISEASE OUTBREAKS AFTER CALAMITY

Following the devastating floods in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero urged concerned local government units (LGUs) to swiftly collect garbage and clean up debris to prevent disease outbreaks and help residents return to normal life.

"I urge LGUs to immediately collect the garbage and debris everywhere ASAP so that the lives of the affected people can gradually return to normal," Escudero said. "Grabe ang basura at putik kahit saan."

Escudero also called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to use its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program to provide temporary jobs for those in need while addressing waste and debris management.

He suggested that barangays work with DOLE to hire local workers for the cleanup, ensuring the affected areas are quickly and effectively addressed.

The Senate President stressed the critical importance of a prompt and organized cleanup effort to mitigate health risks and support the recovery of the communities.

"The last thing we want is for disease to spread after this calamity," Escudero pointed out.

Escudero's call for cleanup follows his earlier statements last Thursday in which he urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to address chronic flooding in Metro Manila.

The nation's capital region was recently submerged and brought to a halt by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, or "habagat."

The Senate chief also called for a thorough investigation into the government's flood control projects, questioning the efficacy of these initiatives despite the multibillion-peso allocation every year.

Escudero said this repetitive cycle of flooding is a painful reality that cannot be accepted, especially given Metro Manila's economic significance and its role as the seat of government.

"Ganito na lang ba palagi? Tatanggapin na lang natin na kapag malakas ang ulan, magbabaha at mapaparalisa ang ikot ng buhay natin? Anong nangyari sa 'building back better'?" Escudero asked.

He urged the DPWH and MMDA to collaborate with LGUs in inspecting flooded areas to recommend medium- and long-term solutions to prevent and avoid flooding.

"We cannot control the severity and frequency of typhoons and heavy rains, but we must anticipate, adjust, and adapt so that extreme weather phenomena do not unnecessarily disrupt the lives of our kababayan," Escudero said.

"Sana ang problema na kinagisnan ng ating mga lola at lolo ay 'wag nang ipamana sa ating mga apo," he added.