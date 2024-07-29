Healthcare Mobile Robots Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 19.2%

Healthcare Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare mobile robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.03 billion in 2023 to $4.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased healthcare workforce, healthcare costs, infection control, government and institutional support, and focus on patient-centered care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The healthcare mobile robots market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $9.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with electronic health records, customization and personalization, user training and acceptance, environmental sustainability, and the aging population.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Mobile Robots Market

The growing demand for automation is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare mobile robot market going forward. Automation refers to the use of technology, such as machinery, software, or robotics, to perform tasks or processes with minimal human intervention. Automation is growing due to advancements in technology, increasing demand for efficiency and productivity, and the need to mitigate labor shortages and reduce operational costs. The growing demand for automation is utilized in healthcare mobile robots to optimize tasks such as logistical support and direct patient care, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and improving patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the healthcare mobile robots market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group, Medtronic plc, ABB Ltd., Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the healthcare mobile robot market are focusing on developing solutions with advanced technology, such as robots with omnidirectional driving capabilities, to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and streamline the delivery of medical supplies and equipment in complex and crowded healthcare environments. Robots equipped with omnidirectional driving capabilities facilitate the efficient transportation of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment within limited spaces.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hospital Robots, Care Robots, Imaging Assistance, Rehabilitation And Mobility, Teleoperation And Telepresence Systems, Surgical Robots, Walking Assisting Robots, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Support And Service

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the dominated region in the healthcare mobile robots market in 2023. The regions covered in the healthcare mobile robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare Mobile Robots Market Definition

Healthcare mobile robots refer to robots designed specifically for use within the healthcare industry. Healthcare mobile robots are utilized in healthcare settings to transport medical supplies, medications, and equipment throughout hospitals or clinics, enhancing workflow efficiency and allowing healthcare professionals to focus on critical patient care.

Healthcare Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare mobile robots market size, healthcare mobile robots market drivers and trends, healthcare mobile robots market major players, healthcare mobile robots competitors' revenues, healthcare mobile robots market positioning, and healthcare mobile robots market growth across geographies. The healthcare mobile robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

