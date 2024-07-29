Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fast Identity Online (FIDO) authentication market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, expanding from $1.55 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. This robust growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market projected to reach $4.56 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.0%, driven by factors such as increasing cybersecurity threats, consumer demand for secure and user-friendly authentication, and the rise of mobile and IoT devices.

Rising Adoption of Web and Mobile Applications Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in web and mobile application adoption is a major driver of the FIDO authentication market. FIDO authentication enhances security and convenience by offering password-less access methods, which are increasingly critical as web and mobile applications become more prevalent. According to the 2022 Apps vs. Website Trend Report by Amplitude Inc., app usage grew by 36% from January 2020 to December 2021, while website usage increased by 57%. This growing reliance on digital applications underscores the importance of robust authentication solutions like FIDO.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major players in the FIDO authentication market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. These companies are leading the charge in developing innovative technologies such as cloud-based authentication solutions. For example, AuthenTrend Technology Inc. launched the AT.AuthFi solution in March 2022, which provides improved security and user convenience with password-less login and two-factor authentication.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the FIDO authentication market include ongoing research and development in authentication technologies, the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and a focus on privacy-enhancing technologies. The expansion of FIDO authentication standards and the embrace of the WebAuthn standard are also notable trends, driving further market growth.

Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Market Segmentation

• Authentication Type: Password Authentication, Biometric Authentication, Hardware Token-Based Authentication, Other Authentication Types

• Component: Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Devices, Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Software Development Kits (SDKs)

• Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises

• Organization Size: Small And Medium Size Enterprises, Large Size Enterprises

• End User: Banking And Finance, Healthcare, Government And Defense, E-Commerce, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the FIDO authentication market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing adoption of digital solutions.

Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Authentication Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fast identity online (FIDO) authentication market size, fast identity online (FIDO) authentication market drivers and trends, fast identity online (FIDO) authentication market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fast identity online (FIDO) authentication market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

