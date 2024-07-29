School And Employee Bus Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The school and employee bus services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.3 billion in 2023 to $63.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rate environment, rapid urbanization, and lifestyle changes and increased safety threats.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The school and employee bus services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $89.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising population, technological advances, emphasis on cutting carbon emissions, and increasing number of corporates and new educational institutes.

Growth Driver Of The School And Employee Bus Services Market

Increasing enrolment of children in schools is expected to propel the growth of school and employee bus services market. Enrolling children in school involves the formal registration of a child to attend an educational institution and making choices about the courses or activities they will be involved in. The utilization of school bus services is affected by the quantity of children who have been enrolled in schools.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the school and employee bus services market include FirstGroup PLC, National Express Group, Student Transportation Inc., Transdev, North America Central School Bus, Cook-Illinois Corporation, Riteway Bus Service, Inc., WE Transport Inc., Krapf Group, Birnie Bus Service Inc., Energos Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the school and employee bus services market are launching new products such as Type A electric school bus to increase their profitability in the market. Type A electric school bus is a zero-emission school bus introduced by BYD with seating capacity of 30 students.

Segments:

1) By Type: Students Bus Services, Employee Bus Services

2) By Ownership: Company Owned Transportation Service, Outsourced Transportation Service, Rentals, Pick and Drop Transportation Service

3) By Service Type: Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the school and employee bus services market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the school and employee bus services market. The regions covered in the school and employee bus services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

School And Employee Bus Services Market Definition

School and employee bus services refer to modes of local transportation of people that provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport people to and from school or employees to and from work to enhance safety of kids, reduce time of travel, and reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment from environmental damage from air pollution.

School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on school and employee bus services market size, school and employee bus services market drivers and trends, school and employee bus services market major players, school and employee bus services competitors' revenues, school and employee bus services market positioning, and school and employee bus services market growth across geographies. The school and employee bus services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

