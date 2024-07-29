Satellite Image Data Services Market Size Expected to Reach $46.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 22.2%

Satellite Image Data Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Satellite Image Data Services Market," The satellite image data services market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $46.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Satellite imagery encompasses photographs or visual representations of the Earth captured from satellites revolving around our planet. These satellites are equipped with a range of sensors capable of detecting different types of radiation, including visible light, infrared light, and microwave radiation. By combining these captured images, detailed and high-resolution depictions of the Earth are generated. This technology offers fresh insights into climate patterns, geographical features, and human-made constructions, presenting unique perspectives and data to various industries.

Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for high-resolution images in both visible and thermal infrared spectrums. For instance, in April 2023, Albedo, an aerial-quality imagery service provider received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide services or technology related to capturing images using thermal infrared sensors during nighttime operations. As part of this contract, Albedo is expected to capture the highest-resolution commercial satellite imagery in both the visible spectrum (with a resolution of 10 cm ground sample distance (GSD)) and the thermal infrared spectrum (with a resolution of 2 m ground sample distance (GSD)). Therefore, such developments to provide high-quality and accurate data are expected to attract more customers and drive demand for satellite image services.

In addition, government agencies and organizations collaborate with satellite image service providers through various programs. For instance, in July 2021, Planet Labs Inc., a satellite data provider received a contract expansion from NASA to supply satellite imagery for scientific purposes to all U.S. federal civilian agencies, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and associated entities. The imagery from Planet is expected to be made available through NASA's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. Partnerships with commercial satellite imagery providers demonstrate a growing demand for satellite image services. Therefore, such collaborations contribute to the growth of the market by fostering competition, and innovation among commercial satellite imagery companies, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

On the basis of sensing technique, the global satellite image data services market is segmented into optical imagery, and radar imagery. The optical imagery includes satellite images collected by the passive remote sensing method. The satellite image is captured by satellites, which are equipped with remote sensing payloads that monitor the solar energy reflected and re-emitted by the Earth's surface or atmosphere. This technology provides data under conditions of sunlight and clear skies. Passive sensors, such as optical and thermal sensors, are commonly employed for this purpose.

Satellite sensors collect data in various spectral bands, allowing the identification and analysis of different surface features and objects. Satellite optical imagery based on passive reflectivity includes visible, infrared, multispectral, and hyperspectral imagery. Optical imagery offers a wide range of applications across various sectors including agriculture, forestry, urban planning, disaster management, environmental monitoring, defense, and infrastructure development. For instance, Maxar Technologies provides optical imagery services through its satellite constellation and advanced imaging technology. The optical imagery service provides high-resolution satellite imagery for various applications and industries. Detailed imagery with high spatial resolution is captured through optical imagery, facilitating the identification of small objects and fine details on the Earth's surface. Moreover, optical imagery archives provide valuable data for analyzing long-term transformations in land cover, urban expansion, and environmental dynamics. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the satellite image data services market.

Radar imagery consists of satellite images captured by active remote sensing technique that includes the use of radar sensors on satellites. These active sensors commonly include radar and laser technologies. It utilizes two types of radar-based systems, such as Real Aperture Radar (RAR) and Synthetic-Aperture Radar (SAR).

Synthetic-Aperture Radar (SAR) is a significant system as it is capable of penetrating through clouds and does not rely on sunlight to provide reliable remote sensing data. The radar technology that captures radar imagery possesses the unique capability to penetrate adverse weather conditions such as clouds, rain, and fog, thus facilitating data acquisition in challenging situations. Unlike other imaging technologies, radar sensors operate effectively during both, daytime and nighttime, as they are not reliant on sunlight for illumination.

Moreover, radar imagery plays a vital role in detecting structural changes in infrastructures such as bridges, buildings, and dams, enabling regular inspections and maintenance activities. Ongoing advancements in radar technology further improve its capabilities, leading to the development of high-resolution radar sensors that capture detailed images, allowing for more precise analysis, which drives the growth of the segment in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to COVID-19 demand for satellite image data services decreased, creating a challenging market environment with limited opportunities for growth and expansion. Moreover, the pandemic significantly hindered the ability to conduct fieldwork and data validation, which are crucial to ensure the accuracy and reliability of satellite image data. However, post-pandemic, continuous advancements in satellite imaging technology play a crucial role in the market's recovery. These advancements include higher-resolution imagery, improved data processing capabilities, and enhanced analysis algorithms. Such technological progress enables more accurate and insightful results, thus attracting businesses and organizations, which seek innovative solutions.

