Three Rivers Regional Commission Named Recipient of Prestigious Aging Achievement Award From USAging
TRRC honored for Outstanding Contributions to Senior Services and Community Support
Winning this award highlights the critical role our programs play in addressing the urgent needs of our community”GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) is thrilled to announce that its Innovation Through Voucher Programs and Partnerships program received a 2024 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. Innovation Through Voucher Programs and Partnerships, which created eight Pilot and Voucher Programs by consulting directly with clients, leveraging existing partnerships and funding to address critical needs, boost staff morale, and provide a scalable, cost-effective model for ongoing support in a challenging economic climate, was among 22 local aging programs to receive Achievement honors during USAging’s 49th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 8–11 in Tampa, Fla. An additional 16 agencies received Innovations Awards.
— TRRC Director of Aging Joy Shirley
The 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus.care, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.
"At USAging, we are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievements of this year's Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards recipients,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “Their innovative programs and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of older adults set a high standard for excellence in our field. These initiatives not only enhance the well-being of our aging population but also inspire others to strive for impactful and lasting change in their communities."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging in Georgia developed eight innovative Pilot and Voucher Programs to address the increased needs of Clients and Caregivers on their waiting list for a total of 1200 clients across its ten county region. These programs, including In Home Service Vouchers, Temporary Frozen Meals, Assistive Technology, Utility Payment and Supply Needs, were created by directly consulting with clients, 639 of them, to identify their needs. Our Voucher program alone served 168 clients and caregivers in need providing temporary services to those who are highest on our waiting list and most in need. The agency leveraged existing partnerships and funding sources, which helped in maintaining cost-effectiveness and boosting staff morale. The initiative not only provided immediate support to clients but also improved staff retention and operational efficiency.
“Winning this award highlights the critical role our programs play in addressing the urgent needs of our community,” TRRC Director of Aging Joy Shirley said. “By directly responding to the needs of our Clients and Caregivers through innovative and collaborative solutions, we are not only providing immediate relief but also strengthening our community’s resilience and capacity to thrive, even in the face of challenges.”
The 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including advocacy; agency operations; caregiving; community planning and livable communities; diversity, equity and inclusion; economic security; elder abuse prevention; health–social care integration; healthy aging; home and community-based services; housing and homelessness; kinship and grandfamily support; nutrition; technology; social engagement; transportation and mobility; and workforce development and volunteerism.
All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.
About TRRC
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefit from the services provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning. For more information, visit threeriversrc.com.
About USAging
USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.
