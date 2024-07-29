Craig Ford and Cyber Unicorns: Leading the Charge in Cyber Security Education
Cyber Unicorns is a consultancy dedicated to making the online world safer for everyone. Cyber Unicorns offers online education for SMBs, Parents and Seniors.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years of experience in the ICT and security industry, Craig Ford has established himself as a vCISO (virtual Chief Information Security Officer) and a cyber security professional with unparalleled expertise. His career spans both the Blue team and the Red team, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the threats and defenses in the digital world. Today, he primarily engages in senior consulting roles, helping clients enhance their security posture and navigate the complexities of cyber threats.
Craig’s impact on the cybersecurity community extends beyond consulting. As a freelance journalist, he has contributed to prominent magazines such as Women in Security, Cyber Australia, Cyber Today, Top Cyber News, Careers with STEM, SecureGOV, and CSO Online. His articles provide valuable insights and foster a deeper understanding of cyber security issues among a diverse readership.
An accomplished author, Craig has penned three book series, encompassing a total of six books, with more on the horizon. His series—*A Hacker I Am*, *Foresight*, and *The Shadow World*—have garnered attention for their depth and accessibility, making complex cyber security concepts understandable for readers of all backgrounds.
Craig’s passion for cyber security education is most evident in his role as the co-founder of Cyber Unicorns, a consultancy dedicated to making the online world safer for everyone. Cyber Unicorns offers online education subscriptions tailored to various groups, including seniors, parents, children, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the general public. These subscriptions provide straightforward advice on identifying and mitigating cyber risks, empowering individuals and organizations to protect themselves effectively.
In the coming weeks, Cyber Unicorns is set to launch a mobile app, enhancing the educational experience for its subscribers. This app aims to provide accessible, on-the-go learning, ensuring that users can stay informed and secure, no matter where they are.
Cyber Unicorns’ commitment to education extends to the next generation through the donation of over 6,500 copies of “The Shadow World,” Craig’s children’s cyber education book, to schools across Australia. This initiative reflects Craig’s dedication to instilling a culture of cyber awareness from a young age. The consultancy plans to expand this effort, inviting people to support the cause by purchasing book donation packs via their website.
Through Cyber Unicorns, Craig Ford will continue to lead the charge in cyber education, making a significant impact on individuals and organizations alike. With a blend of expertise, passion, and innovation, Craig and Cyber Unicorns are shaping a safer online world for all.
To learn more about Cyber Unicorns, visit their website (https://cyberunicorns.com.au/) or connect with Craig Ford on LinkedIn.
