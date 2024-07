Rutland Barracks / MV Crash, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4004625

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2024, at approximately 1613 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cold River Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Wilder

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

PASSENGER #1: Tiffany Herring-Flint

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

PASSENGER #2: Juvenile

AGE: 6

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None reported for operator or passengers.

HOSPITAL: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kimberly Canavan

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.

INJURIES: Suspected Minor.

HOSPITAL: N/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 1613 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7 near Cold River Road in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was revealed that Operator #2 (Canavan) was operating Vehicle #2, traveling southbound on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Wilder) was operating Vehicle #1 attempting to turn left and travel northbound on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Wilder) failed to yield the right of way to Operator #2. It was also determined that Operator #1 (Wilder) had a criminally suspended license at the time of the crash. Operator #1 was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court at a later date and time for the above offense. Rutland Town Fire Department assisted on the scene.

VERMONT CIVIL VIOLATION COMPLAINT: Yes

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024, 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.