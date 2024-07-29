Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,708 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1005046

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 – 11:31 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hill Rd, Andover, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Michael Boyer                                     

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2024, at approximately 11:31 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a landlord/Tenant problem. A subsequent investigation revealed, 31 year old Michael Boyer had an active in state warrant and was in violation of his conditions of release. Boyer was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on  07/29/2024 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/24 - 12:30 AM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more