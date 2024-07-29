Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1005046

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 – 11:31 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hill Rd, Andover, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Michael Boyer

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2024, at approximately 11:31 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a landlord/Tenant problem. A subsequent investigation revealed, 31 year old Michael Boyer had an active in state warrant and was in violation of his conditions of release. Boyer was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 07/29/2024 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/24 - 12:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

