Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1005046
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 – 11:31 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hill Rd, Andover, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Michael Boyer
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2024, at approximately 11:31 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a landlord/Tenant problem. A subsequent investigation revealed, 31 year old Michael Boyer had an active in state warrant and was in violation of his conditions of release. Boyer was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 07/29/2024 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/24 - 12:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
