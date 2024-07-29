Class Action Announcement for MongoDB, Inc. (MDB): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MongoDB, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB”) (NASDAQ:MDB). The action charges MongoDB with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of MongoDB’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, MongoDB’s investors have suffered significant losses. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 9, 2024.



DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

MongoDB, a software company, has two core offerings: its original localized MongoDB platform which incorporates a physical MongoDB server, coined “MongoDB Enterprise Advanced”, and its cloud-based alternative, MongoDB Atlas (“Atlas”). The Class Period begins on August 31, 2023, when, after the market closed, Defendants held an earnings call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2024 results. During the call, Defendant Ittycheria discussed details of MongoDB’s new sales incentive plan. Defendant Gordon further detailed the impact of this change and other factors on MongoDB’s projected growth, emphasizing revenue increases despite the loss of upfront revenue from commitments to the Atlas product. During the question and answer portion of the call, Defendant Gordon continued to downplay the risks associated with the plan to reduce upfront commitments in the Atlas product.

On March 7, 2024, MongoDB announced that due to sales restructuring, the company experienced an annual decrease of approximately $40 million in multiyear license revenue and anticipated near-zero revenue from unused Atlas commitments in fiscal year 2025. MongoDB also provided a disappointing revenue growth forecast that trailed that of the prior year. Following this news, the price of MongoDB stock to decline $28.59 per share, or about 7%, from $412.01 per share on March 7, 2024, to $383.42 per share on March 8, 2024.

Then, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB disclosed significantly reduced growth expectations, cutting fiscal year 2025 growth projections further and again attributing the losses to sales force restructuring. On this news, the price of MongoDB stock declined $73.94 per share, or nearly 24%, from $310.00 per share on May 30, 2024, to $236.06 per share on May 31, 2024.

MongoDB investors may, no later than September 9, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages MongoDB investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint, Baxter v. MongoDB, Inc., et al., Case No. 24-cv-05191, is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and assigned to the Honorable Gregory Howard Woods III.

