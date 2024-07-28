TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Dyersburg

At the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Dyersburg.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 7:00 a.m., officers with the Dyersburg Police Department responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Keats Street on a report of a man threatening to harm himself and officers. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, who was armed with a gun. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man, identified as Courtney Alexander (DOB: 9/1/89), refused to drop the firearm and pointed it at officers. Officers fired shots, striking Alexander. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.