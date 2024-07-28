Submit Release
HOTTEST MUSIC BRAND TO HIT THE INDUSTRY # 5 ON THE CHARTS AND STILL CLIMBING

STRICTLY 4

"STRICTLY 4 THA LADIES" ALBUM

HE'S THE HOTTEST MUSIC BRAND OUT NOW”
— BILLBOARD.COM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JONATHAN HAY AND DB MONYEAR
________________________________________
Jonathan Hay's groundbreaking achievements in the music industry over the past two decades have led to him being recognized as a mogul. db Monyear presently developed Drag Jazz concept, which combines contemporary jazz with electronic elements. The collaboration between Hay, from Brooklyn, New York, and db Monyear, from Western Canada, resulted in their debut album 'Drag at the Jazz Club,' which features a blend of east and west coast influences Hay is certain that db MONYEAR is the pioneering brand and culture paving the path for the new genre of contemporary jazz. The production of the project functioned smoothly and collaborated with only two other musicians, Mani Ajami and Andrew Glover. The music has promptly garnered attention by being highlighted in respected publications. This serves as Hay's and db MONYEAR’s official continuation of 'Follow the Leader (Re imagined as Jazz)', a fruitful collaboration with Eric B. & Rakim that claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Jazz Charts. With three back-to-back No.1 jazz albums under their belt, aiming to secure their fourth consecutive top spot with ”Drag at the Jazz Club” Jazz album. Which is now charting #5 for the second week in a row on the Contemporary Jazz genre.

The executive producer of 'Drag at the Jazz Club' is db MONYEAR, the sole owner who established www.Dragjazzworldwide.com , a Canadian record label that raised a substantial amount of capital.

Go to www.dbMONYEAR.com and enjoy the 4 album releases that includes “Strictly 4 the Ladies” the Jazz album, “Strictly 4 the Ladies” Pop album, “Strictly 4 the Ladies” Techno album, “Strictly 4 the Ladies” Rap album. I invite you to my 17 page detailed strategized document that got me on the charts. Contact me personally for more information dbmonyear@gmail.com

db MONYEAR is currently working on the inclusive and diverse Holiday album '“Strictly 4 the Ladies” featuring collaborations from Muslim, Jewish, Christian, and LGBTQ+ artists.

Thanks,
Jonathan Hay and db MONYEAR

As seen on Daily Commercial
www.dbMONYEAR.com

STRICTLY 4

You just read:

