Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,665 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Lito Lapid on the opening of Paris Olympics

PHILIPPINES, July 28 - Press Release
July 27, 2024

STATEMENT of SEN. LITO LAPID ON THE OPENING OF PARIS OLYMPICS

We wish the success of our 22 Filipino athletes who will compete in the Paris Olympics starting this July 27, 2024.

This Olympics is historic because it is the first in a century since the Philippines participated in the international Olympics. Let's pray for the health of our Olympians and may God guide them in winning the desired medals.

Fight Philippines! Good luck and long live everyone!

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Lito Lapid on the opening of Paris Olympics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more