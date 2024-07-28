STATEMENT of SEN. LITO LAPID ON THE OPENING OF PARIS OLYMPICS

We wish the success of our 22 Filipino athletes who will compete in the Paris Olympics starting this July 27, 2024.

This Olympics is historic because it is the first in a century since the Philippines participated in the international Olympics. Let's pray for the health of our Olympians and may God guide them in winning the desired medals.

Fight Philippines! Good luck and long live everyone!