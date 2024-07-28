PHILIPPINES, July 28 - Press Release

July 28, 2024 Gatchalian hails PBBM's commitment to teacher welfare; to seek more benefits for teachers Senator Win Gatchalian hailed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s commitment to upholding the welfare of teachers, a priority that the chief executive emphasized in his recent State of the Nation Address. Among the achievements that Gatchalian lauded in the President's SONA is the signing of the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (Republic Act No. 11997), a law that will increase the teaching allowance from P5,000 to P10,000 starting School Year 2025-2026. The President also said that public school teachers will receive personal accident insurance from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and a special hardship allowance. The President further said that the practice of 'utang-tagging,' which prevents teachers from renewing their licenses, shall end. The chief executive also mentioned in his SONA that funds will be allocated to implement the career progression system to promote public school teachers' professional development and career advancement. Under the expanded system, teachers can choose between the teaching and school administration tracks, which would accelerate and offer ample growth opportunities for public school teachers. The President said that under this system, no more public school teacher shall retire as Teacher I. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating Pangulo dahil binigyan niya ng pansin ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro sa kanyang SONA. Nakasalalay sa ating mga guro ang tagumpay ng sistema ng edukasyon, kaya naman patuloy din nating isusulong ang mga panukalang batas para dagdagan ang kanilang mga benepisyo at itaguyod ang kanilang mga kapakanan," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Moving forward, Gatchalian said he will pursue legislation to institutionalize more benefits and protection for teachers. One of these is the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), which amends the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). The proposed amendments include the grant of calamity leave, educational benefits, and longevity pay; the circumstances and conditions on the grant of special hardship allowance; enrichment of the criteria for salaries; and the protection of teachers from out-of-pocket expenses, among others. Gatchalian eyes filing a bill that will institutionalize the career progression system for public school teachers. Kapakanan ng mga guro ibinida sa SONA; dagdag benepisyo sa mga guro isusulong ni Gatchalian Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagbibigay diin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. sa kapakanan ng mga guro sa kanyang nagdaang State of the Nation Address (SONA). Ilan sa mga binanggit ng Pangulo na ipinagpasalamat ni Gatchalian ang paglagda sa Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (Republic Act No. 11997) na magtataas sa teaching allowance ng mga guro sa P10,000 mula P5,000 simula School Year 2025-2026. Nabanggit din ng Pangulo na makakatanggap ang mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan ng personal accident insurance mula sa Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) at special hardship allowance. Ayon pa sa Pangulo, wawakasan na ang 'utang-tagging' na nagiging sagabal sa pag-renew ng mga guro sa kanilang lisensya. Nabanggit din ng Pangulo ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa pagpapatupad ng career progression system para sa professional development at career advancement ng mga guro. Sa ilalim ng naturang sistema, maaari nang mamili ang mga guro kung paano nila ipagpapatuloy ang kanilang karera - kung sa pagtuturo o school administration tracks. Ito ay magbubukas sa kanila ng mas maraming oportunidad. Ang good news pa ng Pangulo, wala nang public school teacher ang magre-retire na Teacher 1 lamang. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating Pangulo dahil binigyan niya ng pansin ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro sa kanyang SONA. Nakasalalay sa ating mga guro ang tagumpay ng sistema ng edukasyon, kaya naman patuloy din nating isusulong ang mga panukalang batas para dagdagan ang kanilang mga benepisyo at itaguyod ang kanilang mga kapakanan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Patuloy namang isusulong ni Gatchalian ang mga panukalang batas upang gawing institutionalized ang dagdag benepisyo at proteksyon para sa mga guro. Isa rito ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) na layong amyendahan ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). Ilan sa mga isinusulong ng naturang panukala ang pagkakaroon ng calamity leave, educational benefits, at longevity pay; ang mga kondisyon sa pagbibigay ng special hardship allowance; ang pinaigting na pamantayan pagdating sa sahod; proteksyon sa mga guro mula sa out-of-pocket expenses, at iba pa. Balak din ni Gatchalian na maghain ng panukalang batas upang maging institutionalized na ang career progression system para sa mga guro ng pampublikong paaralan.