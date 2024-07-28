Transformative Trends in Security : Global Homeland Security Market to Reach $898.2 Billion by 2032 with a 9.4% CAGR

Homeland Security Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Homeland Security Market by Component, End-User, and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032,” the global homeland security industry was valued at $531.40 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $898.20 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Border security remains an important policy area as nations aim to regulate immigration and combat cross-border crimes. Emerging technologies like sensors and analytics may aid authorized monitoring at official ports of entry. Any border security measures should uphold international laws, treat all people with dignity, and balance enhanced enforcement with pathways for lawful entry. The report could explore security solutions that align with ethical values of justice, compassion and shared responsibility.

Moreover, home security solution providers received contracts from government agencies to improve border security. For instance, in September 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) granted contracts to three companies to supply new and improved surveillance towers, enhancing border security. The awarded companies are Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), General Dynamics Corporation, and Elbit Systems Ltd. The contracts, known as Integrated Surveillance Towers (IST) Consolidated Tower & Surveillance Equipment (CTSE) awards, involve the provision of medium- and long-range surveillance towers with various subsystems and sensors. These enhancements aim to enable U.S. Border Patrol agents to consistently detect, identify, classify, and track items of interest for border security. Such developments further support the growth of the segment.

In addition, European countries have collaborated with technology solutions providers to further improve national security. For instance, in February 2022, Europe Airbus and the Organization for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) signed the Eurodrone global contract. This contract covers the development and manufacturing of 20 systems and five years of initial in-service support. OCCAR signed the contract on behalf of the four launch nations Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Eurodrone is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions and homeland security operations.

Moreover, Maritime security threats like piracy and smuggling compel investments in authorized monitoring and deterrence technologies that align with international maritime laws. Sensors and autonomous vehicles may aid safety and domain awareness if developed transparently and deployed accountably by democratic institutions.

Also, bilateral agreements on issues like illegal fishing illustrate that maritime security involves complex economic, environmental and geopolitical factors. Balanced policy discussions could explore multi-stakeholder solutions that empower coastal communities, promote sustainable fisheries, and foster regional stability. Therefore, surge in threats in maritime, coupled with government collaboration, fuel growth of homeland security market.

The rapid proliferation of smart city projects across municipalities globally has emerged as a key prospect area for homeland security solution providers to cater to the enlarged security and public safety requirements of modernizing urban zones. Smart cities ambition to deploy sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity, big data, and analytics to enhance livability, sustainability and efficiencies of civic operations including law enforcement and emergency response through hyper-connected capabilities. This necessitates robust cybersecurity protocols be installed.

For instance, pervasive deployment of surveillance cameras, gunshot detectors require backhaul capacity upgrades, data centers investments and video analytics software adoption by public safety agencies as part of bridging security infrastructure to support such expansive monitored coverage. Hence as more mid-sized cities embrace smart city concept, significant market scope gets generated for homeland security vendors to provide complementary security and integrity protection software, identity management as well as managed security services essential for smooth smart cities functioning without vulnerabilities.

Managed security services are gaining traction as they continuously track threats across the expanded government digital attack surface, spanning public safety agencies to utilities and transportation providers. The rise of ransomware and nation state threats underscores the necessity for proactive cyber surveillance. The shortage of in-house staffing further emphasizes the reliance on outsourced 24/7 specialized monitoring to ensure comprehensive coverage. The automation of response workflows through security orchestration tools further provides opportunities for companies to expand their presence. This automation enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity measures in the face of evolving threats.

In addition, increasing global threats from terrorist organizations is a major driving factor of this market segment. Developing effective emergency response plans and protective equipment is vital for responsible preparedness against various threats. The threat of CBRN incidents necessitates specialized security measures. The market observes an increased investment in detection and decontamination technologies.

The development of robust emergency response protocols and the adoption of protective equipment contribute to addressing the challenges posed by CBRN threats. Growing government expenditure on creating defenses and countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats drive growth of CBRN Security.

