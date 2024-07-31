StudyStation™ Computer from Sentinel Gaming Systems Helps Treat Video Game, Social Media and Other Screen Addictions

The tiny, ultra-low power, 5 ounce computer contains a small front panel color status/control screen, HDMI, Audio, Gigabit Ethernet and 4 USB ports. Sentinel StudyStation in Study Desktop Mode with wireless Logitech keyboard, mouse, 24” LG high definition display and IPEVO Document Camera/Webcam (peripherals not included). Entertainment Modes support web and XBOX cloud gaming, STEAM Link, PS Remote Play, Media Player, Social Media and more.

I believe the behavioral treatment protocol combined with psychotherapy offers the best outcomes. All mental health professionals in the US now have access to this technology in support of their work.” — Kenneth Woog, Psy.D.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentinel Gaming Systems LLC (sentinelgamingsystems.com), manufacturer of computers for the treatment of videogame addiction, today announced the StudyStation™ a tiny desktop computer that can work both standalone and with a patient’s existing Windows® computer or PlayStation® console to help treat a wider range of screen addictions including videogame, social media, gambling and pornography.

“Screen addiction results from the unsafe and/or excess use of devices and delivered content causing changes to the brain similar to substance addiction. These changes involve parts of the brain affecting motivation, impulse control and decision making”, says Dr. Kenneth Woog of the Computer Addiction Treatment Program, clinical psychologist, computer engineer and co-founder of Sentinel Gaming Systems. “Our treatment model works to reverse those changes through behavior therapy, utilizing Sentinel computers, along with individual and family therapy. While previous Sentinel computers were manufactured exclusively for our program, the new StudyStation and Clinician’s Treatment Guide documenting our treatment protocol are now both available for all clinicians and their patients, initially in the United States then rolling out world-wide.”

All Sentinel models provide features specific to assessment, treatment and progress monitoring allowing the clinician to conveniently access use data and manage behavioral treatment. Specialized operating modes, Education and Entertainment, provide independent schedules and limits on when and how the system can be used. Contingency management features conveniently restrict entertainment until daily responsibilities are met and Study Reports and captured screen images assist with accountability. Automated taper down schedules, built-in token economy and a remote messaging system are just some of the advanced features supporting treatment. To ensure compliance, use limits are hardware enforced using a patented design not easily overridden.

StudyStation Advanced Capabilities

The StudyStation expands on Education Modes providing a familiar computer desktop for researching, reading, writing and online learning with tight restrictions on gaming, video watching or social media. Automated screen breaks and mediation apps are available to help improve focus and productivity. Entertainment modes allow age restricted access to videos, streaming services, social media and video gaming. The StudyStation, while not a high performance gaming system like the Sentinel Pro Series, can directly run undemanding web-based games and XBOX Cloud Gaming (subscription required). For higher performance gaming, the StudyStation can play Windows and PlayStation games from these systems also located in the home.

Simplified Parental Controls

To simplify management for parents, only the birth month and year are entered for each named user (up to 7) along with time ranges and use limits for each day of the week and each mode. The StudyStation automatically restricts access to apps and websites based on the user’s age and mode of operation. If the user needs access to a YouTube® video or restricted webpage while in the Study Desktop mode, the user can easily make an automated request (from parents or authorized monitor) for that video or webpage. Access to social media sites (only available from the Entertainment Desktop) can be restricted completely, allowed based on the user’s actual age or can be set based on a parent’s sense of their child’s readiness. Parents can override default settings if desired.

The StudyStation, assembled in the USA, includes a rich set of applications preinstalled and the Linux Operating System prioritizes simplicity, reliability and security. The Google® Chromium browser, LibreOffice Suite (Microsoft Office® compatible) along with software for graphics design, image and video editing and computer programming are preinstalled. The base model includes a 1.9 GHz, quad-core, 64 bit processor with 2GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The StudyStation has a front panel status screen and HDMI, audio, Gigabit Ethernet and USB ports.

The StudyStation is available for purchase in the United States at sentinelgamingsystems.com with prices starting at $469.95 which includes the first year of the Advanced Feature Subscription ($99) and a 60 day money back guarantee. Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about the behavioral treatment protocol can access the Clinician’s Guide, Client Worksheets and other supporting materials for no charge at computeraddictiontreatment.com/resources-clinicians.

About Sentinel Gaming Systems, LLC

Dr. Kenneth Woog and software engineer son Timothy Woog founded Sentinel Gaming Systems in 2015 to produce Windows Gaming Computers for the purpose of treating videogame addiction. These computers provide hardware enforced parental control features allowing the user to remain the OS System Administrator yet allow the System Owner and clinician to remotely monitor use and set limits on when and how the computer could be used. These computers have been used exclusively by the Computer Addiction Treatment Program since that time. The new lower-cost StudyStation supports a wider range of screen addictions, allows patients to use their existing computer or PlayStation console and is the first Sentinel model to be made available for use by clinicians everywhere.

About Computer Addiction Treatment Program

Dr. Kenneth Woog founded Computer Gaming Addiction Treatment Services in 2008 and was renamed to the Computer Addiction Treatment Program in 2016. Today the program has both an outpatient office in Lake Forest and a brief adult inpatient facility in the mountains of Big Bear Lake, both in Southern California. The Computer Addiction Treatment Program also offers weekend intensive outpatient services for those visiting from out of the area or out of state. In addition, consultation and behavioral treatment support, via telehealth/videoconferencing is available to clients and their families nationwide. For more information about these services please go to https://computeraddictiontreatment.com.