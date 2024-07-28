Adam Foley of Rabun County Joins ACE Team as Chief Credit Officer
Former Commercial Loan Officer brings more than 26 years of financial industry experience to ACE.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs announced that Adam Foley of Rabun County, GA has been named Chief Credit Officer, supervising the credit team and overseeing risk management in the loan portfolio.
Foley has 26 years of financial industry experience serving in various credit, lending, and regulatory roles, including Commercial Lender with The First Bank in McDonough, GA; and VP/Credit Services Manager and Division President with Persons Banking Company. He also has extensive analytical/risk management training and experience managing the underwriting function. He believes very strongly that locally owned small businesses are vital to healthy, thriving communities and looks forward to helping ACE fulfill its mission of promoting entrepreneurship in underserved communities. Foley is a graduate of Mercer University and the LSU Graduate School of Banking and a past officer of Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
About ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc.
ACE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides loans and business development resources to help its borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses. ACE is the resource of choice for those who are typically not financed fully by traditional lenders. Since 2000, ACE has loaned more than $200 million to 2,600+ entrepreneurs, who have created or saved more than 21,000 jobs in Georgia. With a focus on underserved people and places, ACE connects small businesses owned by women, people of color and low to moderate income entrepreneurs in more than 100 counties throughout North Georgia, metro Atlanta and South Georgia with capital and coaching to sustain their businesses, retain their employees, and thereby support their local communities. ACE is supported by grants and other forms of funding from banks, foundations, government entities and corporations to assist in its mission to help underserved business owners. For more information, visit https://aceloans.org/.
