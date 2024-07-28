QRTS Launches World’s First Customizable QR Code T-Shirts – Revolutionizing Fashion with Technology
Discover QRTS, the world's first smart QR code T-shirts merging fashion and technology, revolutionizing personal expression.
QRTS is not just a fashion statement; it’s a technological revolution.””MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QRTS, a pioneering fashion brand founded by Pi Sulaiman with co-founders Sana Shah and Abdullah, is set to transform the fashion industry with the launch of their groundbreaking smart QR code T-shirts. This revolutionary product seamlessly combines advanced technology with contemporary fashion, offering a unique and customizable experience for wearers.
— Barkha Dutt
A New Era of Wearable Technology
QRTS is leading the way in wearable technology with their smart QR code T-shirts. These T-shirts are equipped with dynamic QR codes that can be updated anytime, allowing wearers to display different content on their shirts. From personal messages and social media profiles to promotional content and interactive experiences, the possibilities are endless.
“Fashion should be as dynamic as the people who wear it,” says P.I. Sulaiman, the visionary behind QRTS. “Our T-shirts empower individuals to express themselves in ways never seen before, combining style with innovation.”
Key Features of QRTS T-Shirts
1. Smart QR Codes: The QR codes on QRTS T-shirts are easily updatable through a user-friendly app, ensuring seamless changes and interactions.
2. Customizable Content: Users can edit the QR code content through the app, offering unlimited updates and personalization.
3. High-Quality Materials: Each T-shirt is made from premium fabric, ensuring comfort and durability.
4. Interactive Fashion: The QR codes can link to various media, including websites, social profiles, and multimedia content, creating an engaging experience for the wearer and those around them.
Innovative Technology in Fashion
QRTS is designed for the modern, tech-savvy generation. Whether you’re promoting your brand, sharing your social media handles, or simply making a bold fashion statement, QRTS T-shirts are the perfect medium. The launch of QRTS is set to create waves in the fashion and tech industries, merging two worlds in a way that has never been done before.
“QRTS is not just a fashion statement; it’s a technological revolution,” adds co-founder Sana. “With QRTS, we’re giving individuals the power to change their message as often as they change their outfits.”
Join the QRTS Movement
To learn more about QRTS and explore the latest collection, visit our [official website](https://www.qrts.in) and follow us on [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/qrts.in) for updates, promotions, and behind-the-scenes content.
About QRTS
QRTS was founded by P.I. Sulaiman, along with co-founders Sana and Abdullah, with a mission to revolutionize the fashion industry by integrating advanced technology into everyday wear. Our innovative QR code T-shirts provide a platform for personal expression, creativity, and connectivity, bridging the gap between fashion and technology.
For more information, visit https://qrts.in/
Abdullah
QRTS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other