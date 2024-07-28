Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on China’s Handling of Philippine Resupply to Ren’ai Jiao

Q: According to the Philippine DFA’s statement, the Philippines conducted a resupply mission this morning to its warship previously grounded in Ren’ai Jiao. What’s China’s comment?

A: This morning, based on the provisional arrangement China reached with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao, the Philippine side conducted a resupply mission of living necessities. The entire process was monitored by China Coast Guard. China had been informed of the resupply before it was carried out. After confirming on-the-scene that the Philippine vessel carried only humanitarian living necessities, the Chinese side let the vessel through.

Let me stress that the arrangement was reached by China with the Philippines based on the three-point principled position of China on managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao. China’s position on the Ren’ai Jiao issue has not changed. China has sovereignty over Ren’ai Jiao, the rest of Nansha Qundao and their adjacent waters. China will continue to properly deal with relevant territorial issues and disputes over maritime rights with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation.