National Presse Launches Independent News Network
An independent news network has been launched in the midst of publications posting misinformation
We’re seeing an attack on journalism and reporting right now, the public is witnessing biased and weaponized reporting, which is unacceptable under any circumstances”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of National Presse, a new independent news outlet founded by journalist Austin Ayers and owned by Ayers Media LLC. This launch comes at a crucial time when the credibility of numerous broadcast and print publications is being questioned. “We’re seeing an attack on journalism and reporting right now,” stated Ayers. “The public is witnessing biased and weaponized reporting, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.”
— Austin Ayers
National Presse distinguishes itself with a robust network infrastructure, setting it apart from other independent news networks. Unlike many independent journalist websites hosted by major providers like GoDaddy, Wix, and A2, National Presse boasts physical servers in strategic locations including Pittsburgh, Ashburn, New York City, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and London. This extensive infrastructure includes partnerships with internet exchanges, tier 1 through tier 3 carriers, and internet service providers, as well as a global DNS and DDoS firewall protection company.
Austin Ayers
Ayers emphasized the significance of this infrastructure, noting, “The average blog, according to Wix.com, costs $17 per month and offers only 2GB of storage. In contrast, National Presse provides geo-spaced servers for the fastest loading times.”
National Presse promises a commitment to original reporting. “We actually go to the sources and get the facts straight the first time,” Ayers assured. He criticized the common practice of rehashing stories from major publications, citing a recent example from July 2024 when false reports about former President Jimmy Carter’s death in hospice were widely circulated by Fox News and other outlets.
Austin Ayers, an accredited member of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and former affiliate of CBS News Pittsburgh and the Leader Times, brings extensive experience to this venture. He is also a correspondent for Severe Studios, covering severe weather events.
National Presse is now offering subscriptions to the public, starting at $5 per month. Higher-tier members will receive instant text messages with breaking news. “We’ve partnered with one of the largest SMS operations in the United States to ensure the rapid delivery of these critical alerts nationwide,” Ayers explained.
For more information, visit National Presse.
