WW2 Comes Alive: Free Valor of Veterans Event – Open to All

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable journey back in time! Armilitary Heritage Company proudly presents the 3rd Annual WW2 Military Event, celebrating the 80th Commemoration of D-Day. This free-to-the-public event promises a thrilling living history experience for all ages.Event Details:• Saturday, September 14, 2024: 9 AM - 4 PM• Sunday, September 15, 2024: 10 AM - 2 PM• Location: Lake County Executive Airport, Willoughby, OhioHighlights Include:• Live WW2 Battle Reenactments• Authentic Military Artifacts• Food, Face Painting, Balloon Animals, and More• Meet a Real WW2 Veteran: Staff Sergeant of the 8th Infantry, who fought in four European campaigns, earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, liberated two concentration camps, and is nearing 100 years old.This spectacular event will ignite your senses and offer a fresh perspective on military history. Immerse yourself in the action with professional military reenactors, authentic equipment, and vehicles, commemorating the battles of Hürtgen Forest and Brest.Discover the rich history of Ohio, where three soldiers earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroic acts during Pearl Harbor. Notably, Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd hailed from nearby Cleveland.Why Attend? A 2020 survey revealed that most people prefer unmediated learning experiences with history through direct engagement with texts and artifacts. Our event caters to this desire, offering a hands-on, immersive historical experience. https://www.historians.org War educates the senses, calls into action the will, perfects the physical constitution, and brings men into such swift and close collision in critical moments that man measures man. – Ralph Waldo EmersonFor more information, visit our website: https://armilitaryheritage.com/ww2-valor-of-veterans-show-2024/ Armilitary Heritage Company aims to build awareness and excitement for military history, helping us appreciate the present. Our passion for history, especially military history, drives us to create events that engage and educate the public. For more information, you can see what we are looking for here: https://armilitaryheritage.com/buying/ Join us in this exciting celebration of history and heroism!

