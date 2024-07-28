Author Sandy Lender Celebrates Duran Duran Appreciation Day with New, Quirky Guide to Nostalgia
A 40-year Duranie offers more joy with 100 fun ideas and activities for DDAD24 and beyond in her new book.
Lender writes with the fondness and authority that can only come from decades spent as a Duran Duran enthusiast. Her book is a fast, fun, nostalgic romp...”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 10 marks a special day for Duran Duran fans around the world: Duran Duran Appreciation Day! And this year, Duranies have even more reason to celebrate as international best-selling poet and award-winning author Sandy Lender has stepped out of her comfort zone to release a non-fiction celebration of eighties fandom, 100 THINGS DURAN DURAN FANS SHOULD KNOW & DO DURING THIS LIFE.
— Morgan Richter, author of DURANALYSIS, THE DIVIDE
Edited by Wymer UK author and DD biographer Jen Selinsky, this unofficial guidebook is a must-have for any die-hard fan of the iconic band. It is filled with 100 ideas and activities that foster camaraderie, community, friendship and more joy—all values that Duran Duran has instilled in their fans for decades.
The book showcases a long-time fan’s view of how much fun you can have as a new or veteran fan of the supergroup and encourages optimism and positivity in today’s world. It’s also a call to action for fans to spread positivity and stand up against bullying. With the rise of cyberbullying and negativity on social media, Lender hopes to use her platform and fandom to promote a message of love and acceptance.
“I’ve been a huge fan of Duran Duran for 40 years now and their music has brought absolute joy and inspiration to my life. With this book, I wanted to give back to the community and spread a message of positivity and camaraderie,” Lender said.
Given the Halloween/Danse Macabre excitement continuing this Oct. 31, the discovery of the model who inspired Patrick Nagel for the Rio album cover, and accolades Simon Le Bon has received this spring, every reader will have renewed interest in the fun and fabulous nostalgia of Duran Duran Appreciation Day! Lender has created a new way to celebrate “all things Duran” leading up to, including and post-Aug. 10. She’ll be participating in an online book tour Aug. 5-9.
Lender’s book is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. Join the anti-bullying movement and celebrate DDAD24 by getting your hands on this must-read book.
About Author Sandy Lender: Sandy Lender is a construction magazine editor by day and author of #GirlPower fantasy novels by night, living in Florida to help with sea turtle conservation and parrot rescue. You can follow her Sandy Lender author page on Amazon or subscribe to her SandySaysRead newsletter. Her official website is AuthorSandyLender.com. With a four-year degree in English and thirty-year career in publishing, Sandy’s successes include traditionally and self-published novels, hundreds of magazine articles, multiple short stories in competitive anthologies, a handful of technical writing and creative writing awards, and the 2023 Michael Knost Wings award. There’s always something brewing at Sandy Lender Ink headquarters where some days, you just want the dragon to win.
