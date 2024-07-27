Project Kai by Baz Yacht Design Wins Platinum in A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards
Innovative smart hybrid motoryacht recognized for exceptional design, sustainability, and luxury featuresCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of yacht design, has announced Project Kai by Baz Yacht Design as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Project Kai's innovative design within the yacht industry.
Project Kai's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the yacht industry, focusing on eco-friendly navigation, owner privacy, and optimized space utilization. The smart hybrid motoryacht offers practical benefits for users, such as silent cruise and docking capabilities, a spacious beach club, and a tender-carrying descending aft deck, showcasing its utility and innovation.
The design of Project Kai stands out with its sophisticated exterior featuring achromatic tones, a submarine anchoring system, and hideaway mooring platforms. The enclosed owner's deck provides a 180-degree panoramic master suite, an office lounge, a private deck with open-air cinema, and golf practice amenities. The yacht also boasts four luminous VIP guest cabins on the main deck and an underwater observatory lounge on the lower deck.
Winning the Platinum A' Design Award serves as a motivation for the Baz Yacht Design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of eco-friendly navigation systems, optimized space utilization, and luxurious amenities in the yacht industry.
Project Kai was designed by a talented team, including naval architect and marine engineer Barbaros Atal, interior designer Bilge Zaptcioglu Atal, and the Baz Yacht Design studio.
Interested parties may learn more about Project Kai and its award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159993
About Baz Yacht Design
BAZ Yacht Design is a multidisciplinary yacht design studio based in Turkey, founded by interior designer architect Bilge Zaptcioglu Atal and naval architect and marine engineer Barbaros Atal. The studio specializes in yacht exterior design, interior design, and engineering, providing a one-point solution from conceptual design stages to yacht fitout, furniture, and accessories supply for yachts under construction. BAZ Yacht Design aims to create unforgettable moments for happy yacht owners.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. Awarded designs showcase exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, while contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, yacht industry professionals, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are celebrated for their role in shaping aesthetics, trends, and promoting sustainable development.
About A' Design Award
The A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes outstanding yacht and marine vessel designs. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from creative yacht designers, pioneering design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the yacht industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenyachtawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here