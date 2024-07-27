Electric Toothbrush Market Projected to Reach $6,549.1 Million by 2031, Growing at 8.1% Annually from 2022 to 2031

Electric Toothbrush Market AI

The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The soft bristles segment is anticipated to grow at ahigh CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle, Head Movement, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," the global electric toothbrush market size was valued at $3,070.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,549.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4580

Electric toothbrush has witnessed increase in popularity in the resent decade, due to rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among people and increase in oral complications globally. Moreover, electric toothbrush helps in effective removal of plaque and calculus from the oral cavity as compared to the manual toothbrush, thereby reducing oral problems such as gum diseases and tooth decay. In addition, the use of soft bristles in electric toothbrush helps in fighting tooth sensitivity. FOREO created ISSA, a unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicon bristles, which reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive areas of oral cavity.

The global electric toothbrush industry is fiercely competitive, with companies investing much in marketing and product promotion. To penetrate the electric toothbrush market, capture huge market shares, and build brand awareness; the key market players are utilizing new and innovative marketing and promotion strategies to promote their products globally.

According to electric toothbrush market analysis, the electric toothbrush market is segmented on the basis of bristle, head movement, end user, and region. On the basis of bristle, the global electric toothbrush market is divided into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. The soft bristles segment is a major contributor to global electric toothbrush market, and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, as it offers several oral benefits such as prevention of plaque formation & dental caries and is better suited for sensitive teeth.

On the basis of head movement, the market is classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to effective cleaning of oral cavity as compared to rotation/oscillation head movement.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1d571744634f7bde834f89ed5f68b607

On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into adult and children. The adult segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as oral complications are more prevalent among the adults. According to the United States National Library of Medicine, in 2018 around 80–90% of adolescents between 15 and 19 years of age suffered from mild-to-moderate gingivitis globally, and there is a further rise up to 92–97% in adults aged between 35 and 44years.

In 2020, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the electric toothbrush and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to rise in oral health awareness.

The major companies profiled for the electric toothbrush market include Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, and JSB Healthcare.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

> This report provides quantitative analysis of the current electric toothbrush market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2031, which assist to identify the prevailing electric toothbrush market opportunities.

> Major countries in each region have been mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

> Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

> Porter's Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

> Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of electric toothbrush is provided.

> The report focuses on the regional & global market, the key players, and market segments apart from a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

Enquire Before Buying @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4580



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Cigarette Paper Market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cigarette-paper-market-A07776

○ Menthol Cigarette Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/menthol-cigarette-market-A14334

○ Electric Pocket Lighter Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-pocket-lighter-market-A06490

○ U.S. Electronic Cigarette Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-electronic-cigarette-market-A47434

○ Canada Cigarette Paper Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-cigarette-paper-market-A100176

○ Mexico Cigarette Paper Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-cigarette-paper-market-A100174

○ Disposable E-Cigarettes Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposable-e-cigarettes-market-A176055

○ Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cigarette-rolling-paper-market-A10631



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research