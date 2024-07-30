SioResin's High Water-Resistant Intumescent Flame Retardant: Groundbreaking Fire Protection
Revolutionizing fire protection, SioResin's H-112D offers exceptional solution for water-based Intumescent fireproof coatings in various applications.
The development of H-112D Intumescent Flame Retardant represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing fireproof coating technology.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SioResin(SiO New Material Co,. Ltd) is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the High Water-Resistant Phosphorus-Nitrogen Intumescent Flame Retardant (H-112D). This cutting-edge product is designed to address critical water resistance issues in traditional water-based fireproof coatings, offering unparalleled protection and durability.
Details: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/flame-retardant-for-intumescent-fire-retardant-paint/
Transforming Fire Safety for Various Applications
H-112D is primarily designed for use in water-based fireproof coatings, providing exceptional fire resistance for wood, steel, and reinforced concrete structures. Its application is not limited to these materials, making it a versatile solution for various industries seeking enhanced fire protection.
Addressing Industry Pain Points
Traditional water-based fireproof coatings often suffer from poor water resistance, leading to issues such as:
* Hydrolysis of phosphates and polyhydroxy compounds causing storage instability.
* Damage to the coating film when exposed to rain before applying a waterproof topcoat.
* Internal moisture issues even with a topcoat, leading to blistering or peeling.
* Rapid loss of acid and carbon sources upon water contact, drastically reducing fireproof performance.
* Aesthetic defects such as blooming, frosting, and yellowing under humid conditions.
To overcome these challenges, SioResin's team of technical experts in fireproof coatings, flame retardants, and polymer synthesis materials has developed H-112D after years of dedicated research. This innovative product replaces traditional APP+MEL+PER ternary system flame retardants, offering a simple single-component application that is cost-effective and highly effective.
Key Features of H-112D
1. Excellent Water Resistance: Suitable for both indoor humid and outdoor environments.
2. Stable in Water: Does not precipitate or migrate, ensuring good storage stability.
3. Color Customization: Fireproof coatings using H-112D can be tinted without blooming or frosting upon exposure to water or moisture.
4. Single-Component Application: Easy to use, requiring only one component to meet fire performance requirements.
5. Thixotropic Properties: Less prone to sagging, allowing for high single-coat thickness and shorter application cycles.
6. Synergistic Effects: Achieves excellent intumescent properties with an expansion ratio of over 50 times when used with compatible emulsions.
7. Durability: Exhibits excellent durability with no significant reduction in coating adhesion.
Technical Superiority
H-112D has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating superior performance in weather resistance, water resistance, and adhesion compared to traditional water-based fireproof coatings. These tests highlight H-112D's capability to provide long-lasting protection and stability in various conditions.
Market Potential and Compliance
The introduction of H-112D aligns with the growing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly fireproof solutions. As industries increasingly prioritize safety and environmental sustainability, H-112D presents a significant market opportunity. The product complies with relevant fire safety regulations and industry standards, ensuring its suitability for diverse applications.
Formulation Support
To further assist fireproof coating manufacturers, SioResin offers proven formulations utilizing H-112D for the production of intumescent fireproof coatings. These formulations are designed to be directly adopted by manufacturers, streamlining the production process and ensuring optimal performance.
Customer and Industry Recognition
While H-112D is a new addition to SioResin's product line, early adopters and partners have reported positive feedback, citing its ease of use, effectiveness, and cost-efficiency. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and service is reflected in the successful deployment of H-112D in various projects.
CEO's Statement
Mr. Zhang, CEO of SiO New Material, remarked, “The development of H-112D represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing fireproof coating technology. We are confident that this product will not only meet but exceed industry standards for water resistance and fire protection. Our team’s dedication to innovation and quality ensures that H-112D will provide unparalleled benefits to our customers and partners.”
About SiO New Material(SioResin)
SiO New Material(SioResin) is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering a one-stop solution for development, production, sales, and services. Our extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin, Silicone Rubber, and waterborne curing agents, etc. These products are widely applied in high-tech industries such as coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine.
With a research team comprised of top scientists and technologists, the company continuously strives to innovate and provide superior products. SioResin's solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of high-tech industries, offering sustainable and effective alternatives to traditional oil-based products.
Official Site: https://www.sioresin.com
Blog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/
Products:
https://www.sioresin.com/water-based-polyurethane.html
https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin.html
https://www.sioresin.com/uv-cure-resin.html
https://www.sioresin.com/waterborne-acrylic-resin.html
https://www.sioresin.com/liquid-silicone-rubber.html
