Dr. Robin Hills selected as Top Facilitator of the Year in Emotional Intelligence by IAOTP

Dr. Robin Hills honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their awards gala in Nashville this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Hills, Doctor of Advanced Studies – Psychology (honoris causa) Emotional Intelligence Online Course Creator, Leadership and Management Trainer, and Coach, was recently selected as Top Facilitator of the Year in Emotional Intelligence by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With over four decades of experience, Dr. Hills is a specialist in emotional intelligence focusing on the appropriate use of emotion by supporting personality and behavior in business to increase productivity and success at work.
The range of his work spans from working with small start-ups to large multinationals in commercial areas, in project management and in line management. In addition, he runs educational programs on resilience and emotional intelligence that are used in educational establishments in South Africa and India and he has taught over 500,000 learners in 200+ countries through online emotional intelligence programs.
Dr. Hills is the author of "The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business" and "The Authority Guide to Emotional Resilience in Business" that are published in The Authority Guide Series. His work has led to deliver keynotes and presentations at international conferences on emotional intelligence and neuroscience in the UK, the US, Middle East, South Africa and India, as well as online. He welcomes bookings for conference speaking or commissions for writing on emotional intelligence and neuroscience.
Dr. Hills’ areas of expertise include, but are not limited to training, team building, change management, public speaking, corporate training, leadership development, executive coaching, diversity and inclusion.
Prior to his career, Dr. Hills earned his Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Durham University in 1980. Earlier this year, he was awarded Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Advanced Studies in Psychology from Universidad Azteca.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Hills has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Earlier this year, he was awarded Best Transformative Emotional Intelligence Coach by CIO Today. Last year he was awarded Transformational Leader of the Year by Exeleon Magazine as well as Best Emotional Intelligence Training Provider, UK, by SME News Business Elite Awards. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Facilitator of the Year in Emotional Intelligence.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Hills for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Hills attributes his mindset as it is a crucial factor in success. Developing a positive attitude and a growth mindset is key. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
