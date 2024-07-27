DR. MARIA L. RODRIGUEZ SELECTED AS TOP LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR OF THE YEAR IN MENTAL HEALTH
Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez, President of the Care Counseling Center, was recently selected as Top Licensed Professional Counselor of the Year in Mental Health 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Rodriguez has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. Dr. Rodriguez founded Care Counseling Center, a facility dedicated to providing mental health counseling for individuals, children, families, and couples facing various emotional challenges and traumas.
Care Counseling Center is a beacon of empathy and resilience, born from the founders' personal experiences of parental divorce, depression, and adjusting to a new country amidst bullying, sexism, and racism. The center offers specialized counseling services addressing family dynamics, depression, cultural adjustment, and discrimination. Their compassionate approach, rooted in firsthand understanding, focuses on providing individualized support to help clients heal, grow, and thrive despite life's challenges.
The center offers counseling, immigration, and social services. Dr. Rodriguez believes radical change is essential for immigrants to lead happier, healthier lives. To support this vision, she provides specialized mental health solutions tailored to the unique needs of immigrant communities, which often face challenges such as mental health struggles, cultural adjustment, and discrimination.
In addition to being a clinical mental health professional, Dr Rodriguez has excelled in managerial and leadership positions, providing clinical supervision and spearheading community outreach projects. Her impactful work also includes visionary legislative change and passionate political advocacy at the local and state government levels.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Rodriguez earned her PhD from Capella University and her Master's Degree from William Paterson University.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Rodriguez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Additionally, Dr. Rodriguez has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Executives of NJ and a Global Outstanding Leader in Health Care. She also received the 2024 Great Companies International Women Entrepreneur Award and was honored among The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023. Care Counseling Center was awarded the Best of Somerville, NJ, in 2022 and 2023 and inducted into the Business Hall of Fame for its exceptional offerings.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Rodriguez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Rodriguez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future, she hopes to continue uplifting individuals in immigrant communities, bringing families together, and offering a guiding light of hope and healing to those who need it most.
For more information, please visit: https://carecounselingcenter.org/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube