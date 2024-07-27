Swartz Portraits Announces Grand Opening of New Portrait Studio in Chesapeake, VA
Swartz Portraits is excited to announce the grand opening of its new portrait studio, located at 644 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 24, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Our goal is to create a space where clients feel comfortable and inspired. The grand opening event is perfect for everyone to see what we offer and take advantage of our special promotions.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swartz Portraits is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art portrait studio, located at 644 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 24, Chesapeake, VA 23322. The grand opening celebration will take place on September 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. and promises an evening filled with fun activities, exclusive discounts, and a unique Cell Phone Portrait workshop.
Swartz Portraits, renowned for its fine art photography specializing in high school senior portraits, is thrilled to offer the community a chance to explore its new, elegantly designed studio. The grand opening event will feature:
• Interactive Portrait Setups: Guests can use professional lighting setups to capture stunning cell phone portraits.
• Cell Phone Portrait Workshop: Learn tips and tricks from the experts on how to take professional-quality portraits with your cell phone.
• Exclusive Discounts: Deep discounts on senior and family portrait vouchers are available only during the event.
• Fun Activities: Enjoy a variety of engaging activities designed for all ages.
Ty Swartz, the lead photographer, and owner of Swartz Portraits, brings over 40 years of experience and multiple professional certifications, including PPA Master of Photography, Photographic Craftsman, and Certified Professional Photographer. His unique approach combines personalized experiences with artistic storytelling, ensuring each portrait session is a memorable and cherished experience.
"We are excited to open our doors to the Chesapeake community and showcase our new studio," said Ty Swartz. "Our goal is to create a space where clients feel comfortable and inspired and to offer them the highest-quality portrait experience. The grand opening event is perfect for everyone to see what we offer and take advantage of our special promotions."
Swartz Portraits is committed to providing a comprehensive, full-service experience, guiding clients from the initial consultation to the final unveiling of their exquisite heirloom albums and breathtaking wall art. The studio's innovative Senior Influencer Program allows socially active seniors to receive their dream photography experience at a reduced cost.
Event Details:
• Date: September 14
• Time: 5-8 pm
• Location: 644 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 24, Chesapeake, VA 23322
• RSVP: Tickets for the grand opening celebration can be booked on Eventbrite.
For more information about Swartz Portraits and to book your session, visit swartzportraits.com or call 757-238-0511.
About Swartz Portraits
Swartz Portraits is a premier fine art photography studio located in Chesapeake, Virginia, specializing in high school senior portraits. Led by internationally accredited photographer Ty Swartz, the studio offers a unique blend of artistic storytelling and personalized experiences. Swartz Portraits is dedicated to capturing precious moments and transforming them into visual masterpieces that clients will cherish for a lifetime.
Contact:
Swartz Portraits
644 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 24
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Phone: 757-238-0511
Email: tswartz@swartzportraits.com
For more information about the grand opening event, visit the Eventbrite page.
