Building Your Dream Nursery: Why Masimo Stork Belongs on Your Baby Registry

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As you prepare your little one's nursery, your registry becomes a crucial tool. But with endless baby gear options, prioritizing essentials can feel daunting. Here's why Masimo Stork baby monitors deserve a top spot on your registry, offering peace of mind like no other.



Masimo Stork: More Than Just a Watchful Eye

Unlike traditional baby monitors, Masimo Stork goes beyond clear video and sound. It utilizes the same FDA-cleared SET® Technology that’s been trusted in hospital NICUs for over 25 years. This innovative tech monitors your baby's vitals – second by second! Masimo Stork tracks oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and even skin temperature, providing real-time data on your baby's well-being.

Peace of Mind with Visual and Audible Alarms

Imagine sleeping soundly, knowing Masimo Stork is on guard. The system sends alarms if your baby's pulse rate and oxygen saturation fall outside preset ranges. Letting you know the baby may need your attention in real time.

Here are a few bundle options to suit your specific needs.

Masimo Stork Vitals+ Bundle: This flagship bundle includes a boot with sensor, video camera, and mobile app that monitors baby’s key vitals data, including oxygen saturation level, pulse rate, and skin temperature.

Masimo Stork Vitals Bundle: This bundle replaces the camera with a hub, which allows parents to monitor their baby's vitals, hear their baby, and keep an eye on room conditions like temperature and humidity levels. Bonus: the hub is easily portable so parents can monitor their baby on the go!

Masimo Stork Camera Bundle: And for those parents who want video only, this bundle comes with a QHD-capable high-resolution camera offering crystal-clear video and audio through the mobile app.

The Gift of Confidence for New Parents

By monitoring your baby's key vitals, Masimo Stork empowers you to relax and truly enjoy those precious newborn moments, knowing you’ll be made aware if baby may need your attention.

Add Masimo Stork to your baby registry today at MasimoStork.com