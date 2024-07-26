Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $374 Million in Grants to Improve Airports 

Friday, July 26, 2024

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced more than $374 million for airfield, safety, and other improvement projects at 299 airports in 46 states and American Samoa.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to modernize our aviation infrastructure to make it safer, more resilient, and more efficient,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding we’re announcing today will allow hundreds of airports to make critical improvements that will benefit passengers for years to come.”

This third round of grants from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds a variety of projects, including construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield lighting and signage, and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

View an interactive map with all the grants.

“These grants will help support our nation’s airports as they make improvements to enhance safety, efficiency and the needs of travelers for a better experience,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

Examples of airports receiving grants include:

$6.9 million to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama: This grant funds rehabilitation and reconstruction of several taxiways to improve safety.

This grant funds rehabilitation and reconstruction of several taxiways to improve safety. $2 million to Fitiuta Airport in American Samoa: This grant funds rehabilitating the pavement on Runway 12/30 to improve safety.

This grant funds rehabilitating the pavement on Runway 12/30 to improve safety. $12.8 million to Huntsville International-Carl T. Jones Field in Alabama: This grant funds shifting Taxiway E2 by 200 feet and rehabilitating the pavement and lighting on Runway 18/36 to maintain and improve safety.

This grant funds shifting Taxiway E2 by 200 feet and rehabilitating the pavement and lighting on Runway 18/36 to maintain and improve safety. $6.3 million to Denver International Airport in Colorado: This grant funds rehabilitating Taxiway P and EC to improve safety.

This grant funds rehabilitating Taxiway P and EC to improve safety. $4.6 million to Miami International Airport in Florida: This grant funds reconstructing the existing Central Terminal building to increase capacity and efficiency.

This grant funds reconstructing the existing Central Terminal building to increase capacity and efficiency. $1.4 million to Forest City Municipal Airport in Iowa: This grant funds rehabilitating 5,200 feet of existing paved Runway 15/33 to improve safety.

This grant funds rehabilitating 5,200 feet of existing paved Runway 15/33 to improve safety. $10.4 million to Driggs/Reed Memorial Airport in Idaho: This grant funds shifting Runway 4/22 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA standards and extending Taxiway A to enhance safety.

This grant funds shifting Runway 4/22 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA standards and extending Taxiway A to enhance safety. $10 million to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky: This grant funds reconstructing Taxiway B pavement to improve safety.

This grant funds reconstructing Taxiway B pavement to improve safety. $15.5 million to Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts: This grant funds rehabilitating Taxiway N pavement to enhance safety.

This grant funds rehabilitating Taxiway N pavement to enhance safety. $7.2 million to Stillwater Regional Airport in Oklahoma: This grant funds construction of a new terminal building to accommodate additional passengers.

This grant funds construction of a new terminal building to accommodate additional passengers. $6.5 million to Greenbrier Valley Airport in West Virginia: This grant funds rehabilitating Runway 4/22 to improve safety.

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.3 billion in funding each year. A complete listing of grants is on the FAA website.