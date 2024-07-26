Inner Roadway Repaving at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Impact Pickup of Arriving Passengers

Main, News Posted on Jul 26, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs airport users that beginning Monday, July 29 through Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be closed for repaving.

During the repaving, all curbside passenger pickup after 9:30 p.m. between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 will be re-routed to the Diamond Head Group Tour Area (see map below). Arriving international passengers will be directed to the International Group Tour area for pickup.

The outer roadway will remain open to through traffic and vehicles on the inner roadway will be diverted through the median beginning at the International Arrivals group pick-up areas (see photo below).

Message boards will be installed to alert motorists of the lane closure and location for passenger pick-up. Signs also will be displayed throughout the baggage claim to direct passengers to the Diamond Head Group Tour area.

###