Gov. Justice announces State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to dangerous drought conditions

CHARLESTON, WV — In an effort to support West Virginia’s farming community, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused dangerous drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates extreme, severe, and moderate drought conditions have impacted the entire state.

