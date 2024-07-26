Jerry Falwell, Jr., Former President of Liberty University, and Liberty University Trustees Reach Global Settlement Agreement

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly four years after he stepped aside as Liberty University’s fourth president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. and the Board of Trustees of the University announced today they have reached a global resolution agreement settling all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters.



This agreement is grounded in a firm commitment to protecting and preserving Liberty’s original mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world. It is based on a mutual understanding regarding the amount Liberty University will pay its former president in authorized retirement and severance under the various disputed agreements and in keeping with the law; and the conditions under which the University will make use of Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr.’s name, image, and likeness.

The University appreciates and acknowledges the many contributions of Jerry Falwell, Jr. during more than three decades of service to the University in various capacities, including his 13 years as president and agree that he was instrumental in building Liberty into the world-class Christian institution it is today.

Both the University’s Board of Trustees and Jerry Falwell, Jr. sincerely regret the lengthy and painful litigation process, and each take responsibility for their part in the disputes. Falwell acknowledges and apologizes for the errors in judgement and mistakes made during his time of leadership. The Board of Trustees acknowledge and apologize for the errors and mistakes made on their part as well. The Trustees and Falwell are committed to move forward in a spirit of forgiveness and with the hope of reconciliation in a Christ honoring manner.

Because they agree that further comment on the lawsuits and their resolution is neither necessary nor constructive, they plan to make no further statements on this matter.

REF:

Case No. CL21000354-00 (Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg)

Case No. 6:23-cv-00040-NKM-CKM (Western District of Virginia)

Case No. CL23000712-00 (Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg)

Case No. 6:23-cv-0001 1-RSB-CKM (Western District of Virginia)

