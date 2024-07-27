Cyberpunk and Hip Hop Producers Partner with Justice For Hire Series on ReelwUrld’s Cinematic Social Network

ReelwUrld Shot by Thais Aquino

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration within the entertainment industry, ReelwUrld's Justice For Hire series has teamed up with prominent music producers from the cyberpunk and hip-hop genres. The series now features exclusive tracks and soundscapes by the electro-industrial band Angelspit and acclaimed hip-hop producer Sage. This partnership underscores a unique fusion of music and storytelling in the cinematic world of ReelwUrld’s social network.

To complement this musical innovation, Justice For Hire has also launched a new in-app toolbox that provides users with access to a wide array of downloadable assets. These include not only the original music from Angelspit and Sage but also graphics and sound effects, enabling fans and creators to immerse themselves more deeply into the Justice For Hire universe.

Jan Lucanus, Justice For Hire producer and ReelwUrld founder, stated, "Integrating the distinct sounds of Angelspit and Sage into the Justice For Hire series enriches our narrative and provides our creators with high-quality assets to elevate their own content. This initiative is about enhancing the collaborative experience, making professional-grade tools accessible to our global community."

This collaboration debuted with a series of assets that include tracks and effects used in the series, available for download directly within the app. These tools are designed to empower users to create and share their scenes, expanding the storyline in creative new ways.

In conjunction with the launch, Justice For Hire has released a 1-minute walkthrough video, part of the broader JFH Action Film School initiative. This educational component includes daily instructional videos and live content creation events, all leading up to the next season of scripted content.

About ReelwUrld:

ReelwUrld is revolutionizing the entertainment industry by merging social media dynamics with cinematic content creation. This platform allows users globally to co-create, collaborate, and engage with media in unprecedented ways, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

About Justice For Hire: Justice For Hire is a series produced by ReelwUrld that utilizes the platform’s capabilities to turn its audience into co-stars and creators within its expanding universe. The series blends action, narrative, and user interaction into a seamless experience, encouraging fans to become active participants in its storytelling.

About Angelspit:

Angelspit is a electro-industrial band originally from Australia. They toured with Angel Theory, Ayria, Ikon, KMFDM, Tankt and The Crüxshadows, and have also shared the stage with bands such as The Sisters of Mercy, Nitzer Ebb, Skinny Puppy and Front Line Assembly.

About Sage:

Sage is a New York-based producer that has worked with Mary J. Blidge, Ludacris, Jim Jones, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray and more. He executive produced 2023’s Lobby Boyz album, which set new standards for the hip hop world.