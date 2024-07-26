Kwantlen Polytechnic University will offer first traditional Chinese medicine degree in Canada

CANADA, July 26 - Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby Deer Lake –

“As a life-long advocate of traditional Chinese medicine, I know that traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists are in high-demand jobs in the next 10 years in B.C. I am very proud of this new program at KPU, which represents a great opportunity for people seeking studies in a very promising career.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“Students and current registered acupuncture or herbalist practitioners looking to upgrade their knowledge and skills can access the degree program right here in B.C. This will ensure that people from B.C. have access to more professionals trained in this field, meeting the high demand of the labour market.”

Dr. John Yang, KPU instructor, traditional Chinese medicine –

“From theory to lab to patient experience, the bachelor of traditional Chinese medicine program will further prepare students to diagnose, treat and manage patients with complex-care needs. The importance of qualified traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to complement the health-care system will only rise as our population continues to grow and age.”

Diane Purvey, provost and vice-president academic, KPU –

“This new degree will complement KPU’s successful diploma program and chart a path of advanced studies for students to become leading practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine. Today’s launch demonstrates KPU’s commitment to continued learning and is a perfect example of how we can create new educational opportunities for our students with support from the Province.”

Caldwell Lever, student in the diploma in traditional Chinese medicine – acupuncture program at KPU –

“KPU provides a supportive and inclusive learning environment where I can hone the skills crucial to success in my career, and whose instructors encourage ambition and are equal to the task of leading their students to personal and academic success. The bachelor of traditional Chinese medicine will only help inspire current and future students to reach their fullest potential and nourish a new generation of TCM practitioners that I'm confident are bound to become leaders in their field.”