Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its second-quarter earnings of 2024. 

                                                   
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                           
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      June 30   June 30   June 30
      2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
                           
Net Sales   $ 65,670     $ 59,931     $ 116,026     $ 116,282     $ 228,900     $ 221,050  
Cost of Sales     45,871       41,379       80,431       80,933       158,123       165,816  
Gross Profit   $ 19,799     $ 18,552     $ 35,595     $ 35,349     $ 70,777     $ 55,234  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense     11,417       12,714       21,775       25,301       84,743       39,675  
Operating Income (Loss)   $ 8,382     $ 5,838     $ 13,820     $ 10,048     $ (13,966 )   $ 15,559  
Interest Income (Expense)     70       (80 )     (1,178 )     (177 )     (1,351 )     (369 )
Other Income     506       613       2,050       1,333       3,383       2,310  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   $ 8,958     $ 6,371     $ 14,692     $ 11,204     $ (11,934 )   $ 17,500  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes     2,154       1,558       3,439       2,724       (4,817 )     4,140  
Net Income (Loss)   $ 6,804     $ 4,813     $ 11,253     $ 8,480     $ (7,117 )   $ 13,360  
                           
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted   $7.26     $4.43     $11.13     $7.81     ($6.79 )   $12.31  
                           


       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30
  2024   2023
       
Net Income $ 11,253     $ 8,480  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:      
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   (780 )     441  
Comprehensive Income $ 10,473     $ 8,921  
       


       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  June 30   December 31
  2024   2023
       
Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 3,409     $ 1,883  
Marketable Securities   18,169       32,042  
Accounts Receivable   35,662       25,166  
Reserve for Doubtful Accounts   (1,141 )    
Inventories (FIFO)   44,379       45,910  
LIFO Reserve   (21,310 )     (21,774 )
Inventories (LIFO)   23,069       24,136  
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   29       27  
Other Current Assets   5,920       3,537  
Current Assets $ 85,117     $ 86,791  
       
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   44,253       42,011  
Right of Use Assets   2,280       2,421  
Other Assets   2,823       2,590  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   -       456  
Total Assets $ 134,473     $ 134,269  
       
Accounts Payable $ 15,284     $ 11,041  
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt   631       640  
Current Lease Liabilities   350       402  
Advance Billings   18,865       27,383  
Pension Liabilities   32       32  
Other Current Liabilities   26,520       19,599  
Current Liabilities $ 61,682     $ 59,097  
       
Long-Term Debt   8,407       8,880  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities   217       233  
Other Long-Term Liabilities   1,696       1,768  
Lease Liabilities   777       775  
Total Liabilities $ 72,779     $ 70,753  
Shareholders' Investment   61,694       63,516  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 134,473     $ 134,269  
       


 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
       
  June 30   December 31
  2024   2023
Book Value per Common Share $ 65.85     $ 58.50  
Total Shares Outstanding   936,837       1,085,711  
Backlog $ 187,336     $ 97,350  
       


                         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                             
    Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury Stock   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total
Balance, December 31, 2023   $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 67,181     $ (10,787 )   $ (4,094 )   $ 63,516  
Add (Deduct):                        
Net Income             11,253               11,253  
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                     (780 )     (780 )
Dividends, $.30 per Common Share             (378 )             (378 )
Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (11,910 )         (11,910 )
Other             (7 )             (7 )
Balance, June 30, 2024   $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 78,049     $ (22,697 )   $ (4,874 )   $ 61,694  
                         


       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2024		   Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2023
Operating Activities:      
       
Net Income $ 11,253     $ 8,480  
       
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:      
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (16 )     (818 )
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense   -       (19 )
Depreciation & Amortization   3,427       3,027  
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment   175       -  
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment   (106 )     (33 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities      
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable   (9,354 )     (3,854 )
Dec (Inc) in Inventories   1,290       (3,444 )
(Inc) in Prepayments   (2,389 )     (643 )
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases   (80 )     (69 )
Dec in Other Assets   738       307  
Inc in Accounts Payable   4,242       1,330  
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax   (1,165 )     1,911  
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses   (227 )     4,919  
(Dec) in Advanced Billings   (8,519 )     (4,647 )
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   8,306       (2,927 )
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   57       -  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   -       133  
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating   (53 )     (137 )
(Dec) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities   (78 )     8  
(Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities   (93 )     599  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 7,408     $ 4,123  
       
Investing Activities      
Intangibles   -       (62 )
Purchases of Marketable Securities   (24,649 )     -  
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities   38,522       -  
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   131       67  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (6,612 )     (3,190 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ 7,392     $ (3,185 )
       
Financing Activities      
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing   (22 )     (98 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   (751 )     (1,673 )
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   754       1,673  
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (422 )     (318 )
Dividends Paid   (378 )     (326 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (11,910 )     -  
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (12,729 )   $ (742 )
       
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   (545 )     535  
       
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,526     $ 731  
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year   1,883       38,176  
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 3,409     $ 38,907  
       

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.  The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2024   2023
Domestic $ 52,830     $ 48,295  
Mueller BV $ 13,164     $ 12,073  
Eliminations $ (324 )   $ (437 )
Net Revenue $ 65,670     $ 59,931  
     

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2024   2023
Domestic $ 91,707     $ 93,880  
Mueller BV $ 24,989     $ 23,377  
Eliminations $ (670 )   $ (975 )
Net Revenue $ 116,026     $ 116,282  
     

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2024   2023
Domestic $ 180,833     $ 176,642  
Mueller BV $ 49,322     $ 45,695  
Eliminations $ (1,255 )   $ (1,287 )
Net Revenue $ 228,900     $ 221,050  
     

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2024   2023
Domestic $ 6,027     $ 4,705  
Mueller BV $ 774     $ 110  
Eliminations $ 3     $ (2 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 6,804     $ 4,813  
     

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2024   2023
Domestic $ 10,075     $ 9,155  
Mueller BV $ 1,148     $ (660 )
Eliminations $ 30     $ (15 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 11,253     $ 8,480  
     

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2024   2023
Domestic $ (10,408 )   $ 14,322  
Mueller BV $ 3,285     $ (941 )
Eliminations $ 6     $ (21 )
Net Income Loss $ (7,117 )   $ 13,360  
     

B.  June 30, 2024 backlog is $187.3 million compared to $106.0 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where backlog is $181.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $98.7 million at June 30, 2023. The $82.5 million increase in U.S. backlog is from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, backlog is down slightly with $6.5 million on June 30, 2024 versus $7.7 million on June 30, 2023.

C.  Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.7 million (9.6%) on a three-month basis; flat on a six-month basis and up $7.9 million (3.6%) for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern. Increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions are partially offset by the lower revenue from the components division coming off record revenue in late 2022 and early 2023. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue above last year for all three timeframes.

Net Income is up $2.0 million for three-months; $2.8 million for six months but down $20.4 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the Spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) show improved results from the strong 2023 for all three timeframes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending June 30th
  Three Months Ended June 30   Six Months Ended June 30   Twelve Months Ended June 30
(In Thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023
Domestic Net Income $ 6,027     $ 4,705     $ 10,075     $ 9,155     $ (10,408 )   $ 14,322  
Income Tax Expense $ 1,899     $ 1,468     $ 3,070     $ 2,873     $ (4,560 )   $ 4,430  
Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 7,926     $ 6,173     $ 13,145     $ 12,028     $ (14,968 )   $ 18,752  
LIFO Adjustment $ (246 )   $ 424     $ (463 )   $ 239     $ (619 )   $ 1,528  
Pension Adjustment $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 41,774     $ -  
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 7,680     $ 6,597     $ 12,682     $ 12,267     $ 26,187     $ 20,280  
                                               

D.  On July 26, 2024, the Company announced construction of a new $20 million facility adding 100,000 square feet of additional space to expand production and research and development. The new facility will be funded through cash and potential new debt. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and complete in the fall of 2025.

E.  On March 12, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 15, 2024 through May 7, 2024 for up to $10 million with the option to go to $15 million of the Company’s common stock at a price of $80 per share. On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it would purchase shares up to $15 million. On May 7, 2024, the Company announced that the tender offer had expired with 148,874 shares tendered for $11.9 million. After the completion of the tender offer, cash and marketable securities are $21.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

F.  The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.09 for June, 2023; 1.10 for December, 2023 and 1.07 for June, 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Contact Info:  
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com


