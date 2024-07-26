Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its second-quarter earnings of 2024.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY SIX-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 65,670 $ 59,931 $ 116,026 $ 116,282 $ 228,900 $ 221,050 Cost of Sales 45,871 41,379 80,431 80,933 158,123 165,816 Gross Profit $ 19,799 $ 18,552 $ 35,595 $ 35,349 $ 70,777 $ 55,234 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,417 12,714 21,775 25,301 84,743 39,675 Operating Income (Loss) $ 8,382 $ 5,838 $ 13,820 $ 10,048 $ (13,966 ) $ 15,559 Interest Income (Expense) 70 (80 ) (1,178 ) (177 ) (1,351 ) (369 ) Other Income 506 613 2,050 1,333 3,383 2,310 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 8,958 $ 6,371 $ 14,692 $ 11,204 $ (11,934 ) $ 17,500 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 2,154 1,558 3,439 2,724 (4,817 ) 4,140 Net Income (Loss) $ 6,804 $ 4,813 $ 11,253 $ 8,480 $ (7,117 ) $ 13,360 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $7.26 $4.43 $11.13 $7.81 ($6.79 ) $12.31





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Net Income $ 11,253 $ 8,480 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (780 ) 441 Comprehensive Income $ 10,473 $ 8,921





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2024 2023 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 3,409 $ 1,883 Marketable Securities 18,169 32,042 Accounts Receivable 35,662 25,166 Reserve for Doubtful Accounts (1,141 ) Inventories (FIFO) 44,379 45,910 LIFO Reserve (21,310 ) (21,774 ) Inventories (LIFO) 23,069 24,136 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 29 27 Other Current Assets 5,920 3,537 Current Assets $ 85,117 $ 86,791 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 44,253 42,011 Right of Use Assets 2,280 2,421 Other Assets 2,823 2,590 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases - 456 Total Assets $ 134,473 $ 134,269 Accounts Payable $ 15,284 $ 11,041 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 631 640 Current Lease Liabilities 350 402 Advance Billings 18,865 27,383 Pension Liabilities 32 32 Other Current Liabilities 26,520 19,599 Current Liabilities $ 61,682 $ 59,097 Long-Term Debt 8,407 8,880 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 217 233 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,696 1,768 Lease Liabilities 777 775 Total Liabilities $ 72,779 $ 70,753 Shareholders' Investment 61,694 63,516 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 134,473 $ 134,269





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA June 30 December 31 2024 2023 Book Value per Common Share $ 65.85 $ 58.50 Total Shares Outstanding 936,837 1,085,711 Backlog $ 187,336 $ 97,350





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained

Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 67,181 $ (10,787 ) $ (4,094 ) $ 63,516 Add (Deduct): Net Income 11,253 11,253 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (780 ) (780 ) Dividends, $.30 per Common Share (378 ) (378 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (11,910 ) (11,910 ) Other (7 ) (7 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 78,049 $ (22,697 ) $ (4,874 ) $ 61,694





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 11,253 $ 8,480 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (16 ) (818 ) Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense - (19 ) Depreciation & Amortization 3,427 3,027 Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 175 - (Gain) on Sales of Equipment (106 ) (33 ) Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,354 ) (3,854 ) Dec (Inc) in Inventories 1,290 (3,444 ) (Inc) in Prepayments (2,389 ) (643 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (80 ) (69 ) Dec in Other Assets 738 307 Inc in Accounts Payable 4,242 1,330 (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (1,165 ) 1,911 (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (227 ) 4,919 (Dec) in Advanced Billings (8,519 ) (4,647 ) Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,306 (2,927 ) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 57 - Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 133 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (53 ) (137 ) (Dec) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (78 ) 8 (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (93 ) 599 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 7,408 $ 4,123 Investing Activities Intangibles - (62 ) Purchases of Marketable Securities (24,649 ) - Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 38,522 - Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 131 67 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (6,612 ) (3,190 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ 7,392 $ (3,185 ) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (22 ) (98 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (751 ) (1,673 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 754 1,673 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (422 ) (318 ) Dividends Paid (378 ) (326 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910 ) - Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (12,729 ) $ (742 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (545 ) 535 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,526 $ 731 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,883 38,176 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 3,409 $ 38,907

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.



Three Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 52,830 $ 48,295 Mueller BV $ 13,164 $ 12,073 Eliminations $ (324 ) $ (437 ) Net Revenue $ 65,670 $ 59,931

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 91,707 $ 93,880 Mueller BV $ 24,989 $ 23,377 Eliminations $ (670 ) $ (975 ) Net Revenue $ 116,026 $ 116,282

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 180,833 $ 176,642 Mueller BV $ 49,322 $ 45,695 Eliminations $ (1,255 ) $ (1,287 ) Net Revenue $ 228,900 $ 221,050

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 6,027 $ 4,705 Mueller BV $ 774 $ 110 Eliminations $ 3 $ (2 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 6,804 $ 4,813

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 10,075 $ 9,155 Mueller BV $ 1,148 $ (660 ) Eliminations $ 30 $ (15 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 11,253 $ 8,480

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ (10,408 ) $ 14,322 Mueller BV $ 3,285 $ (941 ) Eliminations $ 6 $ (21 ) Net Income Loss $ (7,117 ) $ 13,360

B. June 30, 2024 backlog is $187.3 million compared to $106.0 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where backlog is $181.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $98.7 million at June 30, 2023. The $82.5 million increase in U.S. backlog is from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, backlog is down slightly with $6.5 million on June 30, 2024 versus $7.7 million on June 30, 2023.



C. Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.7 million (9.6%) on a three-month basis; flat on a six-month basis and up $7.9 million (3.6%) for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern. Increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions are partially offset by the lower revenue from the components division coming off record revenue in late 2022 and early 2023. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue above last year for all three timeframes.



Net Income is up $2.0 million for three-months; $2.8 million for six months but down $20.4 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the Spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) show improved results from the strong 2023 for all three timeframes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending June 30th Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 (In Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Domestic Net Income $ 6,027 $ 4,705 $ 10,075 $ 9,155 $ (10,408 ) $ 14,322 Income Tax Expense $ 1,899 $ 1,468 $ 3,070 $ 2,873 $ (4,560 ) $ 4,430 Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 7,926 $ 6,173 $ 13,145 $ 12,028 $ (14,968 ) $ 18,752 LIFO Adjustment $ (246 ) $ 424 $ (463 ) $ 239 $ (619 ) $ 1,528 Pension Adjustment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 41,774 $ - Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 7,680 $ 6,597 $ 12,682 $ 12,267 $ 26,187 $ 20,280

D. On July 26, 2024, the Company announced construction of a new $20 million facility adding 100,000 square feet of additional space to expand production and research and development. The new facility will be funded through cash and potential new debt. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and complete in the fall of 2025.



E. On March 12, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 15, 2024 through May 7, 2024 for up to $10 million with the option to go to $15 million of the Company’s common stock at a price of $80 per share. On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it would purchase shares up to $15 million. On May 7, 2024, the Company announced that the tender offer had expired with 148,874 shares tendered for $11.9 million. After the completion of the tender offer, cash and marketable securities are $21.6 million as of June 30, 2024.



F. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.09 for June, 2023; 1.10 for December, 2023 and 1.07 for June, 2024, respectively.



The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report

www.paulmueller.com .