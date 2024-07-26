SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helios Technologies, Inc. - HLIO

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLIO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Helios and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2024, Helios issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors had “place[d] Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, immediately on a paid leave effective July 1, 2024, as a result of allegations of a potential violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.” Helios stated that “Mr. Matosevic’s leave is pending completion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Board with the assistance of outside legal counsel.”

On this news, Helios’s stock price fell $5.07 per share, or 10.94%, to close at $41.26 per share on July 9, 2024.

