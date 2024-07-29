Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Foundry Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation

"If your loved one is a foundry-mill worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. ” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM , ALABAMA , USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one worked at a foundry anywhere in Alabama before the early 1980s and they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the lawyers at Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. The Environmental Litigation Group is Alabama's top law firm for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have consistently produced superior compensation results for their clients.

"Thousands of Alabama residents work in the steel, iron or fabrication industries and it has been like this for a long time. Before the early 1980s foundries or steel mills in Alabama were made with asbestos, the furnaces were insulated with asbestos, even some of the workers were required to wear clothing made with asbestos. For some people who worked at a foundry or mill in Alabama asbestos exposure was routine or even a daily occurrence.

"If your loved one is a current or former foundry-mill worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama please call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. They have our endorsement and our recommendation." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html