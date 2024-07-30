"If your loved one is a public utility or power-energy worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466. ” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for individuals who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota and their goal is the best compensation for a person like this-including public utility workers who now have these types of cancers. To get the compensation job done the group has endorsed and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is Minnesota's leading mesothelioma attorney, and he is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 866-714-6466.

The group says, "Public utility workers in Minnesota might have had significant exposure to asbestos prior to the early 1980s because they might have had exposure on the job. As an example, water works employees might have had routine exposure to asbestos if they were on repair crews replacing older concrete pipes. Prior to the early 1980s concrete plumbing pipes were made with asbestos. Water or sewage treatment facilities built before the early 1980s along with electrical substations also contained asbestos-and maintenance crews or repair people might have also had routine exposure.

"If your loved one is a public utility or power-energy worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. If a person like this wants the best compensation results--hire the state's most skilled attorney." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results.

