Stage 1 fire restrictions in place on Cecil D. Andrus WMA

Idaho Department of Lands has imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions for all state, federal and private property within the Payette Dispatch Area due to critical fire danger, which includes Fish and Game's Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area.

The following are prohibited on Cecil D. Andrus WMA until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Please be careful with other sources of heat or potential ignition sources such as vehicle exhaust systems when parked over dried grasses, sparks from metal objects striking rocks or from sparks caused by recreational shooting.

For more information contact the Southwest Regional Office at (208) 465-8465.

