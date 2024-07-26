'What's Bugging Me' On Biden Out, Kamala In, and Her Makeover By the Media

WBM Episode 87

Will the Democrats Stick with Harris? Or Replace Her, Too?

They are lifting her up and dusting her off, and suddenly the media are saying that she never was in charge of the border.” — Dennis Kneale

In Episode 87 of "What's Bugging Me," host Dennis Kneale offers a candid commentary on the political landscape, personal anecdotes, and bizarre state of affairs in the United States. Recorded on Kneale's birthday, the episode covers President Joe Biden's unexpected withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris's controversial rise as the Democratic nominee.

Key Highlights:

- **Birthday Reflections**: Dennis Kneale opens with a light-hearted birthday acknowledgment, sharing a humorous anecdote about rapper 50 Cent, who advised him to "stop smiling" and "look hard."

- **President Biden's Withdrawal**: Kneale expresses bewilderment over Biden's sudden decision to withdraw from the race, criticizing the lack of transparency in Biden's address to the nation, which left many questions unanswered about his health and reasons for stepping down.

- **Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee**: The episode scrutinizes Vice President Kamala Harris's qualifications and public perception. Kneale highlights controversies surrounding Harris, including her stance on federal healthcare benefits for illegal aliens, her handling of the border crisis, and her past actions as California's Attorney General. He questions her ability to lead the nation and criticizes the Democratic Party's decision to endorse her candidacy without a public voting process.

- **Media and Public Reaction**: Kneale discusses the media's sudden shift in narrative that downplays the vice president's previous responsibilities as the "border czar." He also addresses backlash from various political groups, including Black Lives Matter, which condemns the undemocratic process of her nomination.

- **International and Domestic Issues**: The episode touches on Harris's refusal to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington, D.C., and the subsequent protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

- **Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump**: Kneale revisits the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, expressing concerns over the Secret Service's failure to protect him and suggesting a potential conspiracy.

**Special Guest**: The episode concludes with an interview featuring William Bennie, a former National Security Administration surveillance expert, discussing the implications of the surveillance state and increasing mistrust in government institutions.

Listen to Episode 87:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/bye-bye-biden-hello-cackles/

And on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000663359191

About "What's Bugging Me": Hosted by Dennis Kneale, "What's Bugging Me" is a weekly podcast providing insightful commentary on politics, culture, and current events. Kneale, a seasoned journalist and former managing editor of Forbes, brings his unique perspective and wit to each episode, engaging listeners with his candid and often controversial views.

