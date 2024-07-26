Submit Release
Illinois EPA Provides Over $32 Million in Zero Percent Interest Loans to Six Communities to Replace Lead Service Lines

ILLINOIS, July 26 - County

Recipient

Description

Amount

Cook

Village of Brookfield

The Village will replace approximately 685 lead service lines.

$8,528,336

Cook

Village of Lincolnwood

The Village will replace approximately 27 lead service lines.

$239,249

Cook and Kane

City of Elgin

The City will replace approximately 850 lead service lines.

$11,134,011

Kane

City of Batavia

The City will replace approximately 150 lead service lines.  This is Phase 2 of lead service line replacement.

$4,500,000

Lake

City of Waukegan

The City will replace approximately 400 lead service lines.

$4,025,506

Winnebago

City of Rockford

The City will replace approximately 960 lead service lines.  This is Phase 6 of a multi-phased project. 

$4,000,000

 

 

TOTAL

$32,427,103

