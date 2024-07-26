Illinois EPA Provides Over $32 Million in Zero Percent Interest Loans to Six Communities to Replace Lead Service Lines
|
ILLINOIS, July 26 - County
|
Recipient
|
Description
|
Amount
|
Cook
|
Village of Brookfield
|
The Village will replace approximately 685 lead service lines.
|
$8,528,336
|
Cook
|
Village of Lincolnwood
|
The Village will replace approximately 27 lead service lines.
|
$239,249
|
Cook and Kane
|
City of Elgin
|
The City will replace approximately 850 lead service lines.
|
$11,134,011
|
Kane
|
City of Batavia
|
The City will replace approximately 150 lead service lines. This is Phase 2 of lead service line replacement.
|
$4,500,000
|
Lake
|
City of Waukegan
|
The City will replace approximately 400 lead service lines.
|
$4,025,506
|
Winnebago
|
City of Rockford
|
The City will replace approximately 960 lead service lines. This is Phase 6 of a multi-phased project.
|
$4,000,000
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$32,427,103