Gov. Pritzker, DCFS Award Record-Breaking Number of College Scholarships to Current and Former Youth in Care

ILLINOIS, July 26 - Luncheon celebrates 352 college-bound youth receiving state scholarship funds

CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Heidi Mueller, DCFS staff, legislators, and students to celebrate this year's scholarship recipients at the department's annual luncheon. This year, 352 current or former youth in care will receive scholarship certificates provided by the Illinois DCFS Scholarship Program, including up to five consecutive years of tuition and mandatory fee waivers valid at Illinois public universities and community colleges. The program also provides student recipients with financial assistance for books and school supplies, a monthly grant payment to supplement other expenses, and an Illinois Medicaid card.

"I have made it my mission to ensure the next generation of Illinoisans has every opportunity they need to thrive, and this is a reminder of how important that mission is," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Each year, the Department of Children and Family Services awards these scholarships to an exceptional group of young people, and each year the bar gets raised higher because so many are excelling. I have made it a priority for my administration to increase the budget of this program, so that we can continue to honor all that these students have accomplished so far and celebrate their bright futures."

"Each of these 352 scholarships represents a new chapter in a young person's story," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Not only did these students work hard to prioritize their education and engage with their communities, they did so in the face of staggering adversity. I am beyond proud that our administration has shattered the record of awarded scholarships; I am even more proud to celebrate the bright faces receiving those awards."

"Graduating from high school is an awesome accomplishment, and the 352 youth we are celebrating today have overcome many challenges in their young lives to get here - all while managing a terrific portfolio of academic excellence, participating in extracurricular activities, holding down jobs, volunteering in their communities and being all-around great humans," said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. "My thanks to Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly for their ongoing support of the young people in our care and showing them that we continue to support them by providing them with a strong educational foundation so they can build their futures and pursue their dreams."

Historically, the department has awarded an average of 53 scholarships each year. This year's record-breaking 352 scholarships follows 259 scholarships awarded in 2023, solidifying the department's continued commitment to ensuring educational opportunities for current and former youth in care; and an increased investment in DCFS programs by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly. The governor's FY25 budget provided $11.16 million in funding for DCFS scholarships, nearly doubling the $5.66 million provided in FY24.

The DCFS Scholarship Program is available to youth who have an open DCFS case, whose cases were closed through adoption or guardianship, or who aged out of care at 18 or older. DCFS Scholarship Program recipients are selected based on their scholastic record and aptitude, community and extracurricular activities, three letters of recommendation and a personal essay illustrating their purpose for higher education.

"Although I received a full scholarship to attend Yale University, I soon found there were many expenses that weren't covered by financial aid. In addition to expensive textbooks and other materials for classes, I had to pay dues for some student organizations and purchase items for my dorm, pay to do my laundry and more. As a first-generation, low-income student, I was taken aback by how much I had to cover out of pocket," said Timeica E. Bethel, event keynote speaker and 2008 scholarship recipient. I am eternally grateful for the safety net the Illinois DCFS scholarship provided me. I would not be the educator, leader or equity-advocate I am today without the opportunities it afforded me."

Scholarship recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at colleges and universities, community colleges and trade schools, a monthly grant of $1,577 to offset other expenses and a Medicaid card. Four awards are reserved for the children of veterans, and two awards are reserved for students pursuing degrees in social work in honor of Pamela Knight and Deidre Silas, two DCFS caseworkers who succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty.

"Access to higher education for former youth in care is essential. It is our responsibility to put our kids on a path to success," said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). "Life is tough enough for these youth who are aging out of foster care. Education is just one of many things Illinois should be doing to support them so they are able to achieve their goals with fewer hassles and headaches."

"It's vital to provide the essential resources and support our youth in care need to succeed," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "The Deidre Silas Memorial Award is near and dear to my heart and I wish Harmony the best of luck in her future endeavors."