In Win for Uber and Lyft, California Court Upholds Gig-Worker Proposition

The California Supreme Court ruled on Thursday to uphold a four-year-old ballot measure that classifies Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors rather than as employees. In a win for ride-hailing companies, the decision ends a yearslong legal dispute that could have reshaped California’s gig economy if the ruling had been overturned.

