Statement by the Prime Minister on the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

CANADA, July 26 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games:

“Today marks the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As we watch the opening of this remarkable event, let’s take a moment to celebrate the training and sacrifice of athletes from Canada and around the world.

“Over the next two weeks, more than 330 athletes will represent Team Canada, competing in 28 sports – from swimming, to track and field, to table tennis. With an unmatched display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and talent, our athletes will cement their legacies and inspire the next generation of Canadians.

“A special congratulations to Maude Charron and Andre De Grasse on being named Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearers. You’ve both won gold medals for our country and now you’ll be carrying our flag forward.

“For well over a century, the Olympic Games have brought together communities from across the world – encouraging fitness, active participation in sport, and the values of teamwork and hard work. These are universal values that anchor our work to build a better, fairer future for everyone in Canada.

“Over the next two weeks, let’s cheer on our Team Canada athletes as they wear the Maple Leaf with pride and make history. Best of luck to all of them.

“Go Team Canada!”