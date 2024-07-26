ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i89 nb near the area of mm 96.8 is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle crash

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and will be provided by the Berlin Police Department when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



