Re: ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8

ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8

The roadway has been cleared and both lanes of travel are now open. 


Thank you for your patience

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 26, 2024 12:53 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8

 

i89 nb near the area of mm 96.8 is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle crash

 

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and will be provided by the Berlin Police Department when available.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8

