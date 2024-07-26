Re: ROAD CLOSURE: I89 nb mm 96.8
The roadway has been cleared and both lanes of travel are now open.
Thank you for your patience
i89 nb near the area of mm 96.8 is down to one lane of travel due to a motor vehicle crash
Specific details on the crash are not yet available and will be provided by the Berlin Police Department when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
