SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Proposed Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation into the recently announced proposed buyout of Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) (“Instructure”) shareholders.



On July 25, 2024, Instructure announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm KKR at a price of $23.60 per share – a premium of just $0.87 per share, or less than 4%, to the stock’s prior day closing price of $22.73. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Instructure’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the buyout appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process as well as the price-per-share appear unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, just one week prior to the announcement of the shareholder buyout, shares of the company’s stock traded at prices above $25.00 per share, and numerous analysts were maintaining price targets for INST shares in excess of $30.00 per share.

Instructure shareholders unhappy with the buyout price are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, copying and pasting the link into your browser):

